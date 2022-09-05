In our North Shore and Cape Ann communities, we face an invisible threat of air pollution that causes disease and premature death while it spoils our environment and contributes to global warming. Every breath brings disease, death, and disaster.
Like sailors approaching a hidden danger, we need a lighthouse, a warning system for air pollution so that we can mitigate the harm to ourselves, our natural environment, and the climate and so that we can act together to reduce air pollution by stopping it at the source.
Adrienne Allen, MD, MPH is Medical Director of quality, safety, and sustainability at North Shore Physicians Group (Mass General Brigham) who has treated patients on the North Shore for over a decade. Allen said:
“I have patients that are dying today and are sick today because of air quality and because of air pollution… Even short term exposure to particulate matter, the type that comes from power plants, increases premature death, particularly for patients over 65 years old. They say, ‘I am short of breath, I can’t walk.’”
Air pollution contains particles that are 2.5 micrometers or smaller (PM2.5), small enough to enter our lungs and blood and cause disease and premature death. A human hair is 50-70 micrometers, and the alveoli or air sacs in our lungs where we absorb oxygen and expel carbon dioxide are 200-500 micrometers — 80 times larger than the particles.
Philip J. Landrigan of the Global Observatory on Pollution and Health at Boston College and his team recently released the results of a study on the public health consequences of air pollution in Massachusetts, finding that:
“Airborne fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution is linked to multiple non-communicable diseases. In adults, these include cardiovascular disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, lung cancer and diabetes. In infants and children, air pollution increases risk for premature birth, low birthweight stillbirth, asthma, and impaired lung development. Prematurity and low birth weight are risk factors for cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes in adult life. Impaired lung growth increases risk for chronic respiratory disease...Emerging evidence indicates that air pollution is associated with neurologic dysfunction in both adults and children.”
“Air-pollution-related disease, death and IQ loss were most severe in low-income, minority communities, but occurred in every city and town in Massachusetts regardless of location, demographics or median family income.” — Landrigan et al
Burning fossil fuel creates the two main sources of air pollution. Traffic related pollution from vehicles, trains, and airplanes is responsible for about 70% of our pollution. Thirty percent comes from stationary sources including electrical generators, other industrial facilities, and buildings.
All air pollution is harmful, there is no “safe” amount.
Air pollution and health on the North Shore
Experts working with Philip J. Landrigan created maps showing pollution-caused disease and death in Massachusetts. Peabody has the 27th highest rate of death from all pollution-related causes among 351 municipalities in the Commonwealth, at 0.66/1,000.
Landrigan estimates that the annual level of PM2.5 in Peabody is 6.57 micrometers per cubic meter, based on a small number of official air quality monitors.
Breezometer integrates many inputs to measure air quality. They estimate Peabody’s monthly exposure to be 9 micrometers per cubic meter of PM2.5. That is approximately 22 times greater than the annual exposure guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) of 5 micrometers per cubic meter. Nearby towns of the North Shore and Cape Ann have similar monthly pollution levels, measured in micrometers per cubic meter of PM2.5. Revere, 11; Lynn, 12; Swampscott, 8; Marblehead, 6 ; Salem, 12; Beverly, 10; Danvers, 11; Middleton, 12; Ipswich, 9.
How can we protect ourselves?
It is essential that we have a network of air quality monitors throughout Peabody and the North Shore to provide accurate and reliable information in real time. Susan and Ron Smoller, on behalf of Breathe Clean North Shore, collaborated with Sharon Cameron, the Director of the Peabody Health Department, to obtain monitors and the city will install them in several parts of Peabody. Viewed in the context of studies of air pollution sources; and data on disease and death, it can guide policy.
This real-time data will be our lighthouse that can warn of present danger.
We are all at risk, and we can all act to protect ourselves and our community. Given the high level of PM2.5 pollution and pollution-related deaths, all residents of Peabody and the North Shore should be concerned about the hidden threats to their health. It is up to us to act now and protect our families while we organize to demand action by the Commonwealth and our civic leaders. The Boston College Global Observatory proposes ways for us to act on policy. See: https://tinyurl.com/stop-pollution-policy . We can reduce the impact of generating electricity with fossil fuels by transitioning to clean, efficient, reliable sources of power. We can reduce traffic pollution by switching to more efficient electric vehicles and we can create public transport.
Then we’ll be able to breathe clean, healthy air.
Jerry Halberstadt lives in Peabody, is a member of Breathe Clean North Shore, Mass Climate Action Network (MCAN), Elders Climate Action, and Coordinator of CleanPowerCoalition.org.