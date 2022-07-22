The New York Times reported on April 6 that the Supreme Court, in shadow docket manner, restricted The Clean Water Act.
There are three rulings of major impact the last week of June by the court.
- Roe v. Wade: 80% plus of America is against their ruling, where the court took away the sovereignty of women which allowed them to be the masters of their own destiny.
- The Second Amendment ruling on firearms: I recently found myself walking down Washington Street in the financial district of downtown Phoenix, Arizona, with the hubbub of the lunch time crowd. Two gentlemen in tailor made suits were walking down the street. One carried a briefcase, and both wore .45 caliber revolvers in western style gun belts and holsters tied off at the thigh. In my mind I was chuckling that they might be on their way to the OK Corral, or even Fenway Park.
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): This is an agency of individuals expert in their fields. They were given defining power by Congress to administer for the benefit of the country by President Richard Nixon in 1970. They are now stripped of that administrative authority.
The court needs to be examined. Everyone seems to be talking about its illegitimacy.
For the most part, the justices are dancing to the tune of their own self-interests. Integrity and honor have evaporated.
The vehicle they are using, and believe me they are using it, are honorariums awarded to them by the Bush-Cheney administration in December 2004. They can now engage in speaking commitments and book deals and don’t have to reveal where, when, who or how much they are receiving (dark money.)
The illegitimacy claim that America is talking about is how the court has been constructed, or engineered, or pieced together. That rests mainly and squarely with a senator that has many nicknames: Mitch McConnell.
There are four Supreme Court justices that are non-prosecuted felons. We are going to examine two: Neil McGill Gorsuch and Brett Michael Kavanaugh. They are both now Associate Supreme Court Justices. Let’s look at how they got there.
The moving legal definition here is “standing”. The major question is the legitimacy of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. Do they have “standing”? They do not.
In order to make this clear, we have to take a look at President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. He had standing for the constitutional provision for impeachment. This was only possible because he was a legitimate, sitting U.S. president.
The impeachment process was executed and driven by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at that time because Clinton lied under oath on a question by Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr, who was investigating a real estate issue in the state of Arkansas. The major reason our government was brought to its knees by Mitch McConnell was because our president, under oath, answering a direct question by Starr, testified that he was not having an extramarital affair. That was perjury. Clinton was a married man with a child. This was the premise for Senator Mitch McConnell to feel that the country was in eminent danger and President Clinton needed to be removed from office.
Senator Mitch McConnell is the architect of the Supreme Court as it is today. In order to get there and to implement his vision, with a nihilistic sneering at American ideals, he manipulated, gamed, and abused the parliamentary system. This brought forth radical misapplication of the process of judicial designation of candidates.
The nominees were submitted by President Donald Trump and shepherded by Senator McConnell. Neil Gorsuch went before the Senate Judiciary Committee in March 2017. Brett Kavanaugh went before the Judiciary Committee in September 2018.
Examining their testimony, both were evasive, deceptive, misleading and they outright lied, glaringly with Roe v. Wade, in order to secure a recommendation out of the Judiciary Committee to the U.S. Senate for confirmation to the Supreme Court.
They perjured (lied) in order to secure nomination and subsequent confirmation. They knowingly offered false testimony, which invalidates their nomination, thus eviscerating the Senate confirmation.
We would be rewarding a criminal act. Fraud. That’s not done in America. Once again, the moving word is “standing.” They do not have it and are not entitled to the impeachment process.
Their position was fraudulently obtained, therefore it is not valid, and it doesn’t exist.
Human Resources (HR) can mosey on down to their offices, watch them clear out their desks and walk them off the property. And America will not have to be subjected to these two non-prosecuted, fanatical phony fraudulent felons.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.