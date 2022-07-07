When people disagree with each other, it is often the level of trust that they share that determines how they handle the disagreement, and how they continue to relate to one another after the disagreement.
Two individuals — or two groups — who respect each other and who generally trust each other can have honest disagreements and continue to work together and view each other in friendly terms. That is because trusting someone goes hand in hand with believing that they are acting honestly, transparently, and in good faith.
But trust can be a fragile thing, easily eroded, or even shattered. If an individual or group demonstrates dishonesty, disrespect, cruelty, blatant unfairness, or any of a whole range of other betrayals, then the trust that others placed in them may evaporate.
If that occurs, the disagreements between people become poisonous and insoluble. Today in America, it is less our disagreements than our distrust that is unraveling the country. No matter who you are, what your identity or politics are, you are likely to be experiencing frequent distrust. To an unprecedented degree, citizens are distrustful of each other, our governments, politicians, institutions, corporations, and business leaders.
Many citizens don’t trust the media or Congress or the Internal Revenue Service. Others don’t trust the banks, the pharmaceutical companies, or the big internet platforms. Many don’t trust the police, or even the public schools. I have a relative who — because she disbelieves the severity of the pandemic — no longer trusts doctors and nurses.
And of course, distrust today builds on itself as the vast majority of people trust only their own increasingly funneled, online news sources.
It is against that backdrop of growing nationwide distrust that I view the recent decision of the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.
It is terrible enough that the 6-3 decision is stunning for its callousness and cruelty toward the many real-life consequences of foreclosing abortion options for pregnant women. The conservative justices are endorsing what many real states in real life will actually do with the court’s ruling.
Eventually, in 20 or 25 states, abortion will become illegal. Many states won’t even allow exceptions for a damaged fetus or a pregnancy resulting from rape or incest. As always, poor people will suffer the most, as they won’t have the funds or other capacities that will be necessary to navigate the multiple obstacles that anti-abortion states are putting in place.
Many women’s lives will be ruined. Bearing a child under duress — for any reason — can come with a whole range of effects that can burden the lives of the mother, child, and family forever.
But don’t doubt this: The conservative justices do understand the consequences of infants being born and raised in circumstances where they cannot be adequately cared for. After all, it is now well-known that today’s neglected or traumatized child is tomorrow’s damaged adult. The justices really don’t care.
The conservative justices appear merciless, punitive, and ideologically driven. Ignoring possible, workable, reasonable adjustments to or compromises with the Roe decision, they handed down an extreme interpretation that ignored the more tempered views of a majority of Americans.
The six Republican justices have demonstrated a hostility to women’s autonomy. They display an indifference to the lives and stories of women who have had abortions, who have had unwanted pregnancies, or who have been forced to give birth. The court’s ruling is simply disconnected from the complex realities of the world. Its ruling is devoid of humanity.
The decision is shocking for the agency it steals from women and for further destabilizing the political ground we walk on. Furthermore, the court has betrayed the trust that citizens have placed in it. Judges have always had personal views — which legitimately inform their opinions — but citizens have been able to believe that judges have acted to weight their personal beliefs appropriately within larger considerations about society. Doing so has kept the Supreme Court legitimate. But now, six justices have shown their inability to craft laws balanced for a diverse society.
This is ominous. It bodes ill for the possibility of wider reforms in America. In many areas — environmental, campaign finance, tax law, money in government, internet regulation, corporate personhood — there exist solutions that could help address our nation’s biggest problems. Congress could pass legislation to help build a sustainable country. But with the Supreme Court controlled by ideologues, and a Republican Party intent on resisting — with lawsuits and appeals — reform and progressive approaches, our nation will remain paralyzed against the forces that are unraveling it.
As bad as the reversal of Roe is for access to health care, it is catastrophic for the role that the court plays in our country. It signals that the court — an institution and foundation of democracy — has been neutered. Nations collapse for many reasons, but one of them is the loss of the judiciary.
As the United States slowly fragments, the Supreme Court has been lost as an institution and an instrument that could have checked the forces that are pushing the nation toward failure.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.