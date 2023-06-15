This is an iconoclastic paper written to highlight the calamitous catastrophe of life that is about to befall us. I am referring to the ecocide that is being dispensed by the aggregation of ignorance that is the best money can buy. That is now infesting the majority of our Supreme Court. You are not considered an elite multi-billionaire until you have your own Supreme Court justice in your personal portfolio.
Last year this paper’s article, “Supreme Betrayal,” highlighted the perjury of justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, and the level of betrayal and dishonesty exhibited in the decisions of Roe v. Wade, firearms, and air, rivers and lakes by the EPA.
Since then, there have been many revelations that our Chief Justice and four associate justices are taking massive amounts of cash and considerations.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, exposed that over the course of the year, $580 million was sourced from Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society, the Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) and several other entities controlled by Leo in order to secure the confirmations of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch, with the shepherding of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Exposed over several national broadcasts and print media releases, Whitehouse outlined what he called “the schemes” for gaining power through a captured court.
This screams in a twisted similarity to Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s, R-Ill., pay for play scheme to obtain the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama when he was elected President in 2008.
There must be an electronic trail from the $580 million. Who got it? When did they get it? What did they give to get it? How did they get it?
Is this why then-Senate Majority Leader McConnell prostituted the confirmation process by not allowing a Senate vote on Merrick Garland for almost a full year? But he brought Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Senate floor while Americans were voting in 2020?
In July of 2018, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy surprisingly decided to retire. Based on the recent seamy financial capital revelations, was he somehow induced to retire from the highest court in the land? What we need is financial forensics to see. His retirement paved the way for McConnell to usher in his third justice to the bench, Coney Barrett.
One of the recent statements from Chief Justice John Roberts was, “It’s wrong for people to deem the court illegitimate because its decisions are unpopular.” The fact of the matter is, that substantially, the court’s current structure has been illegitimately formed. We have definitely two, and possibly three members of the court that should not be there.
Roberts stated in a recent interview that any mention of his spouse as a head-hunting legal consultant for firms that specifically recruit attorneys specializing in bringing cases to the Supreme Court would not have any effect on his decisions. He felt insulted by the question that his integrity would be impugned. Her commissions are in eight figures (that is, in the tens of millions of dollars annually.)
Fact is, it was Chief John Roberts’ decision in support of the novel idea that elevated the “Major Question Doctrine” in the first place. He’s also the one that gutted the Voting Rights Act. He also gave us the Citizen’s United verdict that created the vehicle for “dark money” (money is speech and corporations are people.)
Our Founding Fathers believed in personal sacrifice to temporarily serve for the greater good. Not power by divine right. Patriots went to war with the Crown of Great Britain, and its absolute power. Yet as of this hour, these people think they have this divine power. They do not. We do.
The justices’ most recent decision in regard to our wetland ecosystems, air and water, uses language, “To usurp the Clean Water Act, a ‘continuous surface connection’, and the difference between ‘adjoining’ and ‘adjacent’ is used.”
This is a betrayal to the country’s heart and soul and an insult to our language, the ecosystems, by what means the wetlands work, and how the continuous cascading flow of life, fresh air and water is sustained on our planet.
None of these people are educated in the multiple sciences needed in order to interpret and understand that “the ruling” is an acceleration of habitat disintegration. This is beyond incompetence. Hence, ignorance. “Supreme ignorance.”
The level of dishonesty and betrayal to life being exhibited is truly astonishing. One remedy would be to recognize what it took to create our American courts. The sacrifice of lives and body parts continues to this day.
The Supreme Court is not a “franchise.” To serve at this level there can be no question of legitimacy or undue influence, only recognition of discipline and sacrifice.
To serve on our Supreme Court one must forego any money or outside considerations.
That’s the job description. No more book deals. No more paid speaking engagements. No more vacations. No more honorariums. No more real estate transactions, etc. This includes the justices and all immediate family members.
The era of obeisance to the Imperium has to end now.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.