Surprises come in all flavors.
Back in the ‘60s when bunches of bright-eyed kids with Magic Markers and breakthrough ideas leprechaun-ed advertising’s legendary Creative Revolution — before capital-R Research came to power, and numbers started writing the ads — one of the arguments for a perhaps shockingly provocative headline was The Mule Story.
Goes like this: Feller sells another feller a mule. Next day, the buyer guy shows up with Mister Mule unmistakably immovably quite obviously ‘there’ in the truck.
“Want muh damn money back!” shouts the buyer guy. “How come?” says the seller guy. “Cain’t even get ‘im off the damn truck!”
“Lemme show ya ... lower the ramp.” Seller guy picks up a two-by-four, marches up the ramp, front of mule, busts the two-by-four over the mule’s snout, calmly says ‘”Gee” (pronounced hard G) ... Mister Mule backs his way down off the truck.
“Thought you said all I’d to do was say ‘Gee’!” the buyer guy snorts.
“I did. But ya gotta get his attention first.”
¢¢¢
Valentine I saw few years ago: Roses are red, violets are blue / I’m schizophrenic, and so am I.
¢¢¢
Cormac O’Mara, an old Irish poet in a short story I wrote comes to New York to try to find the mystical “girl with the crystal eyes” he all too belatedly realized was the love of his life that he let get away 50 years before. As circumstance would have it, all he knows is her first name, Kathleen.
The last he saw of her she gazed out at him from a bus going by him on O’Connell Street in Dublin, the day of her departure for the States.
He’s standing there on a Fifth Avenue street corner talking with his nephew Kevin. Kevin can’t get over his old uncle coming all this way on such a fool’s errand. “She’s probably married and lives in a suburb now or passed away or in a nurs ... “
“Kevin, the longer you live dear Kevin, the more you come to realize that the everyday isn’t the everyday ... surprise is the everyday, dear Kevin! Why I’ll probably be on a corner like this one someday soon, when with her crystal eyes on mine she steps from the bus!”
¢¢¢
A billboard I created, which ran on the Mass. Pike in 1969 was a surprise of another kind. All it said was: “you are sleepy very sleepy” — with “Fenway Motor Hotel — Exit C-1” beneath. I’d written it as “you are sleepy very sleepy” all lower case, for mesmeric effect. The art director changed it to upper “You Are Sleepy Very Sleepy.” I changed it back, which is how it ran for about a week, before the Mass. Pike Authority made Fenway Motor Inns take it down — for safety sake. That was a case of no surprise. It did cop a first in the Hatch awards, though — for copy and art direction.
¢¢¢
I’m reading Leigh Montville’s terrific biography of Ted Williams and good old no-nonsense hard-bitten Ted, maybe the greatest hitter of all time and guy who added new dimensions to applications of the f-bomb, did have a soft side he tried to suppress — he tried to keep his visits to kids in hospitals secret.
“You hear some of the stories and they’re amazing,” Mike Andrews onetime Red Sox second baseman, now director of the Jimmy Fund, says. “Like the kid who was dying and wouldn’t let go of Ted’s finger. Ted just pulled a cot next to him and slept there all night, the kid holding Ted’s finger.”
Knockout.
Bob Baker, author of memoir, “When Life Was Wow!,” has a branding and creative services firm in Marblehead.