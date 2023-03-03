The nightmare is over. The agony has ended.
I’ve finished the baloney.
This was torture of my own making.
It was a package of thin-sliced baloney, $2.62 worth, just two-thirds of a pound, with a Sunday sell-by date.
I never should have bought it. But I caved in.
It wasn’t just that it tasted awful — although it did taste truly awful. This “Vienna German bologna” is just $3.79 per pound, and for good reason.
But this two-thirds of a pound of baloney was painful for another reason. A psychological reason.
During the long days I spent choking down this perhaps-meat, bite by reluctant bite, this package of baloney in my fridge door-drawer taunted me, more and more every day, as a symbol of my multiple character flaws.
First character flaw: My Jennie-O® honey-cured turkey breast addiction.
Years ago, desperate to downsize my enormous belly, I became a fanatic calorie-counter.
Discovering pre-sliced Jennie-O® honey-cured turkey breast in the favorites bin in the Rowley Market Basket deli department was a breakthrough moment: Only 25 calories per ounce!
Second character flaw: Impatience.
The favorites bin in the Rowley Market Basket deli department caters to the patience-challenged. It’s a big rectangular space loaded with deli delicacies — various cheeses and meats, all precisely sliced and primly packaged and labeled and ready to be scooped up by anyone in a hurry.
If you want something that’s not in the favorites bin, you can take a number from the little red machine, wait to be called; then you tell the deli worker what you want, etc., and it’s a beautiful experience — but it takes that time. Minutes and minutes!
Third character flaw: Poor judgment.
Last week, I was saddened to find no Jennie-O® honey-cured turkey breast in the favorites bin. Terrible timing: I arrived at the favorites bin to find no turkey, no ham, nothing but various cheeses and — heaven help me — “Vienna German bologna.”
I could have taken a number and waited for my Jennie-O® honey-cured turkey breast to be sliced and weighed and packaged. But no. In a perfect storm of my character flaws, I grabbed a package of baloney and told myself, “It’ll be all right. Just one package.”
Let me be clear about the villains and the victims in this sad story. In my Ipswich neighborhood, on outer Linebrook Road, we have three main types of heroes:
- First responders.
- Pothole fillers.
- The workers behind the Market Basket deli counter.
These are men and women with not only astonishing blade-management skills, but also superhuman forbearance. They call the “next number in line” without any way to know whether this will be a simple “pounda ham” or some bizarre configuration of roast beef or a complicated “half-pound of Thin’n Trim chicken breast sliced to an eighth of an inch — let me check your first few slices to make sure it’s thin enough, OK?” — or “Could I have five-eighths of a pound of baked ham but do you still have that Galbani provolone? Could you check in the back, please? I’ll wait.”
It’s not that there aren’t enough deli workers. Hats off to Market Basket for keeping the deli department staffed in this tight labor market. It’s just that the deli workers have an impossible job.
They work as fast as they can, but they’re stuck dealing with human beings. To get from “No. 45, please?” to “No. 46, please?” can take two minutes or a lifetime. There’s no way to predict.
So I go to the favorites bin and pray I’ll be able to feed my addiction for at least one more day.
And I am proof: People can change. I have changed. If I don’t find Jennie-O® honey-cured turkey breast, there is one thing I can be sure of in this life:
I will never, ever, ever again settle for Vienna German bologna.
Gah. So gross.
Doug Brendel hoards pre-sliced Jennie-O® honey-cured turkey breast from the Rowley Market Basket deli department in the freezer of his home on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich. Don’t risk infection by clicking “Follow the Outsidah” at Outsidah.com.