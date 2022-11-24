Do you remember hearing this: If you can read, you can cook.
I actually believed it. As a devoted reader who got her library card before the first grade, I assumed I’d be a top-notch cook — despite having no experience in the kitchen. If I could read the recipes in “The Joy of Cooking”, I could cook them as well.
Decades ago and newly married, I planned to cook Thanksgiving dinner, with all the trimmings. You might say I was long on ambition but short on experience. My knowledge of ovens had been confined to the top of the range: Boiling eggs. Following marriage, I progressed to TV dinners. I’ll never forget my sense of accomplishment when I slid two foil-covered trays into the gleaming new oven. (It didn’t stay gleaming for long; a year later a grease fire set off the smoke alarm.)
After weeks of frozen dinners, I felt capable of tackling the Big One. Although I’d only been “cooking” for a month, I decided to prepare an authentic Thanksgiving dinner. With the big, fat cookbook as my guide, I couldn’t go wrong.
Visions of Norman Rockwell’s bronze turkeys danced in my head when I announced my decision. Not only did my husband not share my enthusiasm, he expressed doubt. He wanted to have Thanksgiving dinner at his mother’s; there he’d be certain of a true feast. I let him know I was ready to move on to real cooking.
I perused the big, intimidating cookbook under “T” for turkey and was dismayed by the many entries: Turkey cacciatore, turkey divan, turkey liver pate, turkey stroganoff, turkey tetrazzini. Finally I found it: Turkey, roasted. Under “P” for potatoes, I was startled to discover all the things a cook could do with a simple spud. I settled on the humble “mashed.” (Note: It may be humble, but mashed is not a simple undertaking for a newcomer.) That settled, I rummaged around among the peas, carrots and squash, eventually taking two aspirin and heading for bed.
The amount of notes I scribbled prior to the holiday would fill a kitchen drawer. Finally it was time to demonstrate what all the research had accomplished. A 13-pound turkey lurked in the dark recesses of our refrigerator awaiting our rendezvous.
Muttering words of encouragement, I steeled myself for the first task: Washing the bird. With the big cookbook open on the counter, anchored with a pair of sneakers, I filled the sink with hot, soapy water. Next, I scrubbed the partially thawed bird with a laundry brush, a relic found under the sink. I dried the bird with a large bath towel. Meanwhile, the vegetables soaked in the soapy turkey water.
After attempting to place the bird in our roasting pan, I discovered the pan was too small. Thus I was forced to let the wings hang over the side, the legs jutting into the air.
Before long the acrid smell of smoke told me all was not well. The veggie pan had vinyl handles and vinyl burns when exposed to extreme heat. Who knew? I removed the crusty potatoes to a bowl. A heavy sprinkling of chopped parsley covered the burned bits. Ditto the carrots and squash.
The turkey, unfortunately, caused me despair when I peeked in at it, every five minutes. Pale blue veins stood out against lightly tanned skin. No amount of chopped parsley could hide its anemic appearance. Later, when my husband took a sharp knife to the rubbery meat, the only thing that appeared thoroughly cooked was the little bag inside containing the neck, liver and giblets. So that’s where they hid it!
After a few minutes of discussion, my husband called his mother. If we left right away and drove steadily, we could reach her house for an authentic old-fashioned Thanksgiving dinner, one that seemed forever beyond my grasp.
I didn’t protest. There would be many successful turkey dinners in my future, but they wouldn’t happen overnight. As for Norman Rockwell, I’m willing to believe he took liberties with his “perfect” holiday depictions. We seasoned cooks know better. Therefore, bon appétit, good luck, and remember: This too shall pass.
Sharon L. Cook, of Beverly Farms, is a longtime contributor to The Salem News. A syndicated columnist, she’s the author of The Granite Cove Mysteries and can be reached at sharonlovecook@comcast.net.