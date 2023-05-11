[Editor’s note: The Salem News partnered with Northeast Arc during April for Autism Acceptance Month on an essay contest focused on people’s experiences related to autism spectrum disorder in the workplace. Entrants were asked to write an essay (250 words or less) from the perspective of someone with ASD, regarding their feelings about their job, a family member who can discuss the affect having a job has had on their relative with ASD, or an employer or co-worker who has someone with ASD working at their company. Three winners were selected: (1st) Caitlin Milligan, of Reading; (2nd) Jared Socolow, of Lynnfield; (3rd) Byron Nash, of Malden. In addition to top honors, Caitlin will receive $500 for her winning essay, which is published here with a picture of Caitlin and her brother, Gavin.]
My brother Gavin is a great guy. He loves talking to people and he always ends up putting a smile on your face. Gavin has many interests that he would tell anyone all about. He never lets a conversation drop because he has so much to say.
Two years ago, Gavin started his first job at McDonalds. Nope, he didn’t enjoy it. To put things in perspective, you are working with “hangry” customers that argue with you all the time. There are people yelling to each other in the kitchen because everything is so loud. (Very overstimulating.) The thing he enjoyed was manning the cash register — Gavin loves math. Knowing this, we searched for other opportunities that were better for him.
The Dollar Tree was the perfect fit! He aced the interview, and his boss was super understanding of his situation. Gavin started right away and loved it. It is a quiet workplace with many people to talk to and a cash register! He gets excited and lets me know every time he sees one of my friends buy something.
I remember one time when my mom and I went to his checkout line, this woman in front of us was buying a ton of Christmas decorations. She did not seem like she was having the best day, so Gavin chatted with her. He managed to change her whole mood by just being himself. That is one reason I love Gavin. He is genuinely a good person.