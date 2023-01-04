Matt Williams’ recent column dealing with changes within the Massachusetts high school football playoff landscape got me thinking. Having played for Salem High in the ‘60s, I remember what the North Shore and Boston area high school football was like several years before a playoff system began in the ‘70s. It was a time when high school champions were determined by votes from coaches or sports writers rather than a playoff system.
High school football in the 1960s was very different. When the Patriots arrived in 1960, it took several years before they gained the popularity they now enjoy. During those years, Boston area football fans and local media looked to other home programs to support.
In the ‘60s, local college television coverage was limited. Saturday college games usually included only a regional game followed by a national contest. However, schools like Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern were not featured often on television. The games broadcast on Boston stations usually included schools such as Penn State or Syracuse — schools with little local support. If there was a second Saturday sampling, it was a national game, which included two top-ranked schools from either the Big Ten, Southeast or Southwest Conferences, or the West Coast PAC 8 — again, schools with little local appeal.
With Boston’s large Catholic and Irish population, however, Notre Dame headlines topped Sunday sports pages. In fact, the popularity of Notre Dame football stretched nationwide. So much so that on Sunday morning a videotaped version of the Saturday Notre Dame game was replayed on a Boston TV station. Well known announcer Lindsey Nelson did the play-by-play replay of the games usually televised before the Sunday professional games.
The lack of interest in Boston area college and professional football had the city’s newspapers — the Globe, the Traveler, the Record-American, Sunday Advertiser, the Herald — searching for high school football events to cover. Newspapers realized that’s where most local football fans were getting their football “fix”.
It was common during the ‘60s to have 5,000 to 10,000 spectators show up for local high school games played on either Saturday or Sunday afternoon. For example, North Shore rivalries such as Lynn English vs. Lynn Classic, or Lawrence vs. Lowell, or Marblehead vs. Swampscott had game crowds as big as 8,000 to 10,000 fans. It was no different west and south of Boston. For example, Brockton, Waltham, and Weymouth high school games were attended in large numbers as well.
A good example of local interest and support was in 1965 when Salem played Peabody in a rainstorm. The Salem News estimated the crowd at Bertram Field to be 10,000 people on that Sunday afternoon. The Tanners were undefeated and had the top-ranked Class A program on the North Shore with a 6-0 record. Meanwhile, Salem was 4-2 rebounding from a no-win season the year before.
Another part of the equation, parochial high school programs, i.e., St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s from Lynn, played most of their games on Sunday afternoon. As a result, local football fans might attend these games rather than stay home and watch an NFL or AFL game on television.
The payoff for high school games came in the Monday or Tuesday morning and afternoon. That’s when Boston newspapers provided as much coverage to weekend high school games as did local city newspapers such as the Lynn Item or The Salem Evening News.
Coverage by the Boston papers was unique and competitive with most newspapers using cartoons to entice readers. For example, the Record-American tabloid usually had its Monday or Tuesday morning editions back page highlight the high school games and student-athletes with an extensive cartoon done by Bob Coyne. Coyne’s cartoons included sketches or pictures of high school athletes or school performances. This practice was copied by most Boston papers.
An important reason why there were no playoffs in the ‘60s had to do with schools beginning fall classes after Labor Day. As a result, high school football programs wouldn’t begin practicing until the end of August or the beginning of September. In addition, most coaches would schedule scrimmages with schools not on their schedule.
There were also the unique high school “jamboree” exhibitions that were played before the regular season started. The jamboree event would schedule four or five 15-minute night scrimmages involving eight to 10 high schools usually held at Lynn’s Manning Bowl because the facility had lights. Schools would play the mini games against teams not on their schedule as a tune-up for their upcoming regularly scheduled games.
These factors pushed the official season starts to the middle or late September. As a result, Massachusetts high schools only played eight or nine games, with Thanksgiving Day games ending the season with no playoff system in place.
Eventually the outcry from coaches and fans led to the beginning of a playoff system in the 1970s. While the system has changed through the years, high school football fans finally received what they wanted — a system that had champions decided on the playing fields.
Don Kobos is a Salem High School graduate and former football player who is an award-winning print and television reporter in Texas.