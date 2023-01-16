As I reflect on my time at Montserrat College of Art, I want to share my thoughts on what makes this art and design college so special. I am proud of the resiliency of our community of makers, innovators and problem solvers. The faculty, staff and students have been an amazing resource for good ideas, motivation, criticism, and validation.
For most of my time at Montserrat we have been navigating COVID and the pandemic. It has been frustrating at times but the majority of the time has been spent being inspired. We came out better than when we entered the pandemic. We accomplished much together.
Montserrat’s retention rate has increased to 92%. We graduated our largest class ever in May 2022. We have increased our endowment since July 2018 by more than 300%. We increased the diversity of our trustees and our faculty. We started an initiative to increase international students on campus that has started to see some results, even with COVID. We secured funding for two teachers/artists in residence that will focus on helping young BIPOC/LGBTQ+ Master of Fine Arts graduates get the teaching credentials they need to be successful.
We saw ourselves listed in U.S. News and World Report for the first time for Colleges North Region and for Social Mobility. This last part, Social Mobility, is something I want to call out as a great achievement. It means that the college has changed lives and that our graduates increased their economic standing after they graduated because of the education they received. We have done this because of a long-standing commitment to career development and the dedication to the tagline created under President Emeritus Immerman, Where Creativity Works.
We were the first stand-alone art and design college to require an internship to graduate. This past year the Davis Educational Foundation helped us improve upon our internship program by introducing one-on-one mentorships for our fourth-year students. The always-improving internship program and the introduction of our mentorship program helped us increase the amount of students with a job offer on commencement day by 13%.
Our students and graduates are great contributors to the economic success of the North Shore. I want to express my thanks to the greater Beverly community, to our representatives at City Hall, the Statehouse and the business community, for the support that Montserrat receives. The college’s partnerships in the city have made us stronger, and we are grateful and proud to be a member of this welcoming community.
It has been a challenging but productive tenure as the eighth president of Montserrat College of Art. We did it together as we have always done everything in more than 50 years of art and design education. I am looking forward to my new role as Chief Operating Officer at the Peabody Essex Museum. I will give my support to the Montserrat College of Art community. Interim President Brian Pellinen is poised to continue and improve upon the work set in motion as well as new initiatives. The best is ahead of us. Montserrat is set for even greater heights.
Kurt T. Steinberg, Ed.D., is the outgoing president of Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.