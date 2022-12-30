A series on adoption and foster care experiences of children.
The young girl of 12 felt changes in her body. Rumblings really. Internal happenings hopefully of nature and not a disease. The tenderness in her private areas, the unwelcomed and inconvenient flow of fluid and hints of blood. The young girl is in a state of, well, resignation somewhat.
She has no sister or mother to talk to. No aunt or father either. Strangers surround her and so therefore she suffers in silence. It is a rite of passage for a woman to endure things alone. But to experience it at the twilight of childhood is particularly harsh.
Adoptees of adoptive or fostering homes transcend motherly bonds that can otherwise bracket irrevocable changes in the living experience. and if there is no one there to catch them before they fall into an abyss of disorientation, their life paths can be directed — or redirected — into consequential, defining and transformative directions.
The author Nancy Verrier in the 1993 book entitled, “The Primal Wound: Understanding The Adopted Child”, posits the inevitable “wound” that occurs when a child is separated from her mother at childbirth.
The bond is natural and eternally ordained. It is therefore, unnatural to break it. The tear perpetuates a multi-faceted destruction of self through fractures and fissures in physical, physiological and psychological dependency.
Only the fortunate child will fall into the capable, caring and loving arms and home of a surrogate mother. But too many are met with silence and others endure abuse, neglect or worse before they are transferred to a realm that positions them to restart their lives.
Sadly, still some endure a stranger’s condition of perpetual abuse and neglect. A forgotten mother is replaced by an uncaring one. It’s rare, but it happens.
The social nets have big holes in them. Welfare systems are fickle. Policies are formulated to make those who intervene feel better than the children affected in too many cases.
Verrier’s counsel only brushes against the tragedy of a child separated from her mother well after childbirth. How does a child reconcile the chasm in her life exasperated by the memory of a mother she once had? What recourse for reversion to the mean of normalcy exists when there is no basis for a mean? No knowledge or direct experience of warmth and peacefulness.
Often the victim is the mother too. Separated from the security of bonded relationships, reliable jobs and control of her body and mind. A victim is borne from a victim. It is a recurring cycle.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He is the founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, which is an informal network of caring volunteers and supporters of children in distress. Contact him at damorecos@gmail.com.