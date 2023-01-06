Editor’s note: This is the second in a four-part series of columns by Joe D’Amore on the adoption and foster care experiences of children.
Kids to some are disposable.
Separated from one’s sense of grounded self, a mother or father can exact revenge on an unwanted child, an inconvenient child. Dependents sometimes don’t blend well with certain lifestyles, choices or careers. Remorse rules when opportunities for freedom from responsibilities are missed. In hindsight, those freedoms could have been produced by abortion.
But you can’t abort a 4-year-old.
It is these types of cases that appear in the newspapers.
Some mothers and fathers are not in control of their lives due to a variety of external, severe infringements in the form of housing insecurity, chronic joblessness, disability. This form of extraction is more painful. Often it is the state that usurps the child to protect it.
These are not cases of an unwanted child. These are situations where the child is wanted but cannot be kept. Here unwanted forces with the weight of authority control.
These are the parents who are like their children. They have no voice to advocate for themselves. The family ceases to exist. The child’s path is uncertain. In both types of cases many children are saved by angels on Earth; caring, loving, adoptive and fostering parents.
Bittersweet are those instances when biological parents and children are re-united in some way. Some return to the homes of the original parents, others, with the passage of time and emancipated, connect in other ways. Some develop relationships that never existed, while others rekindle extinguished ones.
The front lines of legal interventions by state agencies, NGOs, police and the courts revolve largely around the spectres of abuse defined not by location but occurrences of physical, emotional injury or sexual abuse of the child. Abuse also is the victimization of a child through trafficking or sexual exploitation. The caregivers are held to a high standard of conduct of care. The definition of one is wide-ranging from parents, step-parents, legal guardians, but also service-oriented persons in the form of bus drivers, teachers, babysitters, foster parents, and camp counselors.
It is those entrusted with the child’s health, welfare and safety — who violate these — that become the targets of authorities when those lines between light and dark are crossed.
The interventions occur only after discovery. Discovery is often delayed but the results are always certain. Action is swift and the dramatic impulses affect children the most. The child’s experience is likened to being swept away in a swift current with arms flailing, unable to effect a saving swim stroke, gasping for air.
The dark lines populate our newsprint, radio waves and pulsating television screens.
Shaken baby syndrome and substance exposed newborn (SEN) round out two subsets of abuse. These are despicable or unintended acts of people incapable often of taking care of themselves and certainly can’t take the necessary quantum leap to take care of someone else.
Neglect stands out as the dynamic most troubling. It emerges in two forms; either negligence or inability to provide a child with adequate nutrition, clothing, shelter, medical care, environments that promote stability and personal growth.
Love is not written in any legal definitions. Therefore, no one can be held to a standard of it or compel it to raise a child.
Yet there are voices rising from national circles and local ones too that speaks to unintentional neglect. When a parent is rendered inoperable by circumstances to defend a child’s well-being, the hallowed grey area of adoption and fostering emerges.
Here is the crucible where social programs fail because they cannot support the parent that willingly wants to support the child but can’t.
Joe D’Amore, M.Ed., writes from Groveland. He is the founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, which is an informal network of caring volunteers and supporters of children in distress.