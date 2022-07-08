The Supreme Court’s decision June 24 in Dobbs vs. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, removing federal protection for abortion as a constitutional right, was a victory to the pro-life movement. But the court’s decision has ramifications beyond abortion, ramifications affecting our country’s long, bitter, and ugly conflict over states’ rights.
The court hasn’t exactly blocked access to abortion. Instead, it threw the matter to the states. Consider: If every state followed Massachusetts’s example, abortion would be lawful everywhere, and we would not understand Dobbs as outlawing it.
But whatever the ultimate outcome for abortion access, the court’s decision shifts power from the federal level to the state, tipping the balance towards states’ rights.
The court’s rationale for deciding against abortion rights, as Justice Clarence Thomas noted, might easily apply to other rights currently protected by the constitution, notably same-sex and interracial marriage. It’s not that the court will do away with such protections; no, they’ll leave their fate up to the states.
Well, for us lucky Bay Staters, leaving things up to the states might not seem so bad. The U.S. Constitution was modeled on Massachusetts’, the one famously constructed by our own John Adams. We’d be among the last states to chip away at anyone’s rights.
But not so the rest of the nation (with some happy exceptions) and not so historically.
Back before the Civil War, and the cry for states’ rights was about protecting slavery. And from whom did the slave-holding states fear that they needed protection? The federal government — specifically, from a Congress that, with the admission of an extra free state or two, would outlaw slavery. Anyone remember the Kansas Nebraska Act from history class? Or the Missouri Compromise?
With Lincoln’s election, the handwriting was on the wall, and the states’ rights contingent seceded, sparking the bloody Civil War. The Union prevailed, of course, but the rallying cry for states’ rights has lived on, emerging especially after the botched Reconstruction Period, in areas of contention around segregation and the Jim Crow laws, in poll taxes, in voter suppression. As ever, what stood in the way (or tried to) was federal power.
Tensions mounted in the aftermath of both the Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education decision desegregating schools and the Voting Rights bills of 1964 and 1965, ensuring Black people’s access to the polls. In both cases, it was the power of the federal government that toppled state laws that had legalized Jim Crow and its abridgement of Black people’s rights and freedoms.
Here’s the thing about state laws in the red states. When the powerful minority controls who gets to vote, it pretty much ensures who gets to win. Did Black people in Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, and so on get to vote on poll taxes and literacy tests? It wasn’t until the passage of the 14th Amendment in 1868 that all states had to guarantee basic constitutional rights and equal treatment under the law for all citizens, freed Black folks included. In Dixie, enforcement was another matter. But with the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision forbidding segregated schools in Brown vs. Board of Education, the rubber really hit the road.
Let’s flash forward to the present. The nation’s radical right has for decades labored (sometimes quietly, sometimes with huge amounts of political spending) to gain control of state legislatures, having majorities now in 30 states. Often, where the Democratic voters in fact outnumber Republican, partisan gerrymandering has enabled Republican successes. And with legislative majorities, these red states are now zealously reforming voting rules and practices to ensure future Republican wins.
Such maneuvering on the far right, if successful, will guarantee how things will turn out on issues like abortion, once the Supreme Court throws the question back to the states.
If the powers that be on the far right (think Koch brothers, think Betsy DeVos and her bother Erik Prince) have funneled money to take over state legislatures, they’ve also spent fortunes overtaking the judiciary. Ask Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, about the dark money flowing into the pipeline for such Court nominees as Trump’s recent trio. Or take a moment to investigate who founded and funds the Federalist Society. As went the state houses, so goes the Supreme Court? (And isn’t there a third branch to worry about?)
Bottom line? The Dobbs decision is bad for abortion rights. More worrisome: It’s going to be great for those pushing for states’ rights.
Rod Kessler is a retired professor of English and writing living in Salem.