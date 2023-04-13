The notion of going to war with China is flat-out crazy.
Yet, the political class, the lobbyists, the military-industrial complex, the establishment talking-heads, and much of the respected mainstream media are seriously entertaining the idea.
While the United States always considers itself the righteous nation — only responding to the aggressions or provocations of others — the facts are sometimes otherwise.
In 2003, the U.S. attacked Iraq in a disgraceful display of unprovoked arrogance and untruthfulness. Though President Bush tried to sell us the war as necessary and justified, most of the world knew on the day it started that it was a war of pique and choice.
It was perhaps the worst disaster of the post-WWII era. The Iraq war is responsible for much that has subsequently unfolded negatively in many areas of the globe.
It is worth remembering the drumbeat for war that occurred across the institutions of our nation in 2002 and early 2003, prior to the American attack on Iraq. A similar campaign — to make war against China acceptable — has begun in many quarters of our country today.
We have already — essentially — declared economic war on China. The United States has decided that China will not be permitted to become our economic or technological equal. With a slew of sanctions, restrictions, prohibitions, and policies, we are attempting to hamstring even normal everyday progress and commerce in China.
The U.S. does not want its citizens to see it that way, but that’s surely the way it appears to the Chinese.
Enlisting our financial institutions, large corporations, and technology companies to deny China the materials, resources, and inventions to compete with the U.S., we are hoping to cripple the Chinese. The clearest example of this is seen in our efforts to deny China all access to advanced microchip technology.
And this technology is not used primarily in military applications, but in a full range of domestic fields like medicine, science, automation, and artificial intelligence.
Similarly, the U.S. has aggressively targeted TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media app currently used by 140 million Americans. Our congressmen are today making a big show of condemning the disinformation and propaganda potential of TikTok, but only because it’s Chinese.
Of course, that’s hypocritical. Singling out TikTok, when every social media app on the internet — including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, and Instagram — contains plenty of vitriol and anti-social trash, is a deceptive act.
Hypocrisy is our name. We don’t regulate against the American apps that are dividing populations — steadily and lethally — across the world.
On the military front, we are aggressively arming any nation in Southeast Asia that will have our weapons. We are expanding military bases and missile systems in tiny island nations, arming Japan with Tomahawk missiles, selling nuclear subs to Australia, and placing offensive weapons in many Pacific locations that have never had them.
From a Chinese perspective, these moves only confirm our hostile intentions. We accuse China of wanting to “reshape” the international order, but really it is us who cannot bear to lose our dominance. It is ludicrous that the U.S. — a nation of 330 million people — thinks that a nation of 1.4 billion should not one day be our equal.
We even resent China’s diplomacy. When China recently brokered a sort of rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the U.S. cast aspersions on that incredibly important step toward peace.
As technology and commerce naturally bring prosperity and agency to China, the U.S. insists on maintaining our global monopoly on power and military superiority. This posture is deluded, and it ignores the reality that the world today is one tiny global village, and our national fates are now fully interlocked.
The natural world is being trashed and destabilized. Its healthy areas are being reduced, its capacities are diminishing, and its balances are being lost. The extreme distress of the biosphere is evident everywhere. The Amazon, the coral reefs, the waterways and lakes, the expanding deserts, and the ill oceans — among an infinity of other cancers — all display sickening levels of deterioration and imbalance.
We are in the last years of some remaining order among ecosystems.
But we earthlings are now like armed passengers in a lifeboat, fighting among ourselves and shooting holes in the boat.
If we think that we can fight a war with China and also — simultaneously — work with the world’s nations to save organized civilization, we are wrong. If we cannot embrace diplomacy the way we embrace war, we will squander the time and resources that are needed to preserve civilization.
By our human actions, nature as we know it is being transformed in deadly and accelerating ways. There are no “realpolitik” arguments for war that can change that reality. So we’re at a pretty raw place here: It’s either war or stabilizing the biosphere. We can’t do both.
Time is rapidly running out and we have only one sane play left. That is to unite humanity to try to preserve the conditions that allow the Earth to be habitable.
Uniting humanity — transcending national identities — would require extraordinary levels of prescience, ingenuity, generosity, and fairness.
Yet today, American policies toward China do not possess those attributes. Instead, our actions are seeding war.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.