It wasn’t until the snow fell that I searched my coat closet for ear muffs. Walking the dog at night, I needed something on my head, though not a hat. Hats are too restrictive.
I found the trusty ear muffs and when I stretched the plastic band to anchor them to my head, it snapped in two. How could this be; I’d had those ear muffs for years. How could they fall apart with winter in full swing? I decided it was time for a new pair, maybe even two: “A pair and a spare,” so to speak.
The problem was, I’d had the original pair for so long I couldn’t remember where I got them. They’d always been there, in the pocket of a hanging “organizer” that holds everything: Pliers, Gorilla Glue, expired dog tags, single mittens.
Figuring that ear muffs were sold everywhere, I inquired while at Walgreen’s. The clerk looked puzzled, as if I’d asked to see their corsets. I went on to describe what ear muffs looked like, even demonstrating. “I know what you mean,” she said, “it’s just that I haven’t seen them in years.”
Although it was the first store where I’d inquired, it didn’t bode well for my search. As a matter of fact, I realized I hadn’t seen a pair of “old school” ear muffs in years. What if they no longer made them? How could I get through the winter without them?
I asked at various stores: Old Navy, Target, etc. The ear muffs I sought had vanished from the shelves. In their place was a new version that loosely resembled the original. The only thing they had in common was the fact they covered the ears. The new breed were ear muffs on steroids: Oversized, big poofy things the size of saucers, so thick you can’t hear while wearing them. I know because I got a pair for Christmas after I was asked what I wanted. At the time, I had no idea the basic ear muff had undergone a metamorphosis.
In desperation, I went online and searched page after page displaying the big fluffy disks — today’s version of ear muffs — that looked foolish on anyone over age 10. Another popular version doesn’t encircle the top of your head at all; it clamps onto the back of your head. Why? Doesn’t that feel weird?
Ear muffs aren’t the only thing that’s disappearing from our landscape. How about the basic sneaker that we (Boomers) wore for decades? I tried to buy a pair recently and was instead given what looked like clown shoes.
It began when my podiatrist suggested I wear a sneaker with “support.” She mentioned a popular North Shore store that carried many brands. I arrived and described to a sales clerk what I wanted. One requirement: They must be low to the ground. I don’t want to be teetering on 2-inch-thick soles. I needed to feel grounded.
The clerk nodded and returned holding a sneaker that was worse than a clown shoe — it was a psychedelic clown shoe, with thick, blazing-white soles with swirly cut-outs. They were lime green and orange with hot-pink accents.
I might mention that I’m a senior, and I don’t mean high school. Did he think I’d wear such a shoe? Outside? Sensing my reluctance, the sales clerk indicated a white-haired lady who was admiring her feet in the knee-high mirror. She seemed pleased with her clown shoes, turquoise and silver, like those worn by the Miami Dolphins.
“That’s the latest style,” the young clerk told her.
“They’re nifty,” she said.
When I described what I was looking for: Plain black, basic sneakers with real ties, not those bungee cords so popular today, and 1-inch soles, he shrugged. “Haven’t seen them in years.”
Had I known they’d disappear, I’d have hoarded them, buying a dozen pairs. Ear muffs, sneakers . . . what’ll go next, my flip phone?
Sharon L. Cook of Beverly Farms is the author of the Granite Cove Mysteries and the recent novel, “Talking to the Moon,” a Triple-A tale of adultery, addiction and abduction. Contact her at sharonlovecook@comcast.net.