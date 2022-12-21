The story of the fox and the tomten is a good one for the winter. It is especially close to home for us in Ipswich because a litter of fox kits was born and raised in a culvert on a quiet bend of our Argilla Road this spring. The whole town, especially the early risers, watched them as they played at dawn. They were bright-eyed and perfect, and as they grew, they tussled with each other, socialized, and practiced their voices. Occasionally one of us would see a parent fox bring breakfast, and the kits would toss their meal high in the sky, and catch it, worry it, play tug-of-war with it. Their energy was something universal to most of us: Wide-eyed babies, grateful and awake, enjoying the day.
In the story “The Tomten and the Fox,” which Astrid Lindgren and Harald Wiberg wrote in 1966, based on a Swedish folk tale recorded by the poet Karl-Erik Forsslund, a fox comes to visit a quiet farm on a snowy night. The fox is hungry. First, it hopes to get into the house. It sees through the window a table laden with foods. Children are playing, and a tree is lit with candles. The house, though, is locked up tight, and the fox gives up on getting into the kitchen for its supper. Then it considers the barn. It notices that the chicken coop is open, and imagines the prospect of a chicken supper.
But the tomten steps in. Tomtens are small, elfin figures, four to five apples tall. Their job is to guard the farm. They are older than Christianity in Sweden, but they are often brought into Christmas traditions now. As Lindgren and Wiberg portray them, they watch over things in the same spirit as the Prince of Peace, with the commitment for the Earth to live at peace.
In Lindgren and Wiberg’s version of the story, the fox’s supper is the central part. An old tomten knows that a fox can be hungry, writes Lindgren. The tomten, sometimes the trickster, sometimes defensive, is generous in this story. He wants to make sure the fox has enough to eat.
As he looks, his eyes fall to his own steaming plate of food. He looks at the bowl of porridge that the children have put out for him. He knows it tastes good. This porridge bowl is guarded fiercely in most of the tomten stories in Sweden. But in this story, the tomten gives it away. He offers it to the fox, and more completely, offers the fox a meal every night, on into the future.
Foxes, through the eyes of the tomten, are a blessing, not a curse. They are part of the family. We saw the foxes here in Ipswich in the same way. Here in Ipswich, when the foxes had their own small nursery on the road to Crane Beach, we were glad to witness their growing.
I like to think of Advent season as a time to look at things through a new lens. The tomten gives us just such a lens. It raises the question for us. How can I look at the things I am afraid of, and open up my clenched fists? How can I look at the things I guard, and what else can I do? While I wait and watch, what can I befriend? What can I give away? Who is hungry? How can my helping them be a part of healing the planet?
Lindgren is most famous in the U.S. for her Pippi Longstocking books. But she had another platform of fame in Sweden, which is less well-known in the United States: Her advocacy for nonviolence for children and animals. This book is an early hint of what she would set her life for: Treating animals and children with gentleness and dignity. Her work carried her to introduce legislation in Sweden: In the 1970s, for families raising children without corporal punishment, and in the 1980s, for changing farming practices so animals would be guaranteed basic rights. The legislation for animal rights passed in Sweden on her 80th birthday.
I like to think of this: That the tomten first saves the chickens from the fox, and then the tomten saves the fox, all with a bowl of porridge.
The next thing, of course, is that the fox saves the rest of us.
The Rev. Rebecca Pugh is a member of the clergy at First Church in Ipswich, United Church of Christ.