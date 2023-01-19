In my last column (“No second homes,” Jan. 5) I reflected on the consequences of second homes. They require materials, infrastructure, energy, and financing that may well be better utilized elsewhere.
Some people, especially young adults, readily see this point. They have no trouble understanding that the near future — say, 15 or 20 years from now — is very likely to be characterized by shortages in many resources and, as a consequence, changes to many of the ways we now live. Much that we take for granted now, or take as normal convention, will become unfitting in the future.
Truth is, much of how we live and behave is unfitting — and destructive — now. It’s just that, to see that troubling fact, one must actively think through a number of things, and bear them in mind simultaneously.
One must look at our lives and habits as they play out on different scales. There are our individual lives, routines, and relationships. It is a relatively easy task to identify our personal needs, desires, consumption, travel, politics, and behavior. We can — roughly — see our actions and their effects within our circles comprised of home, auto, church, family, friends, work, and community.
One must then place our lives and ways into larger contexts. How do the ways of our groups, classes, and communities contribute to larger realities? If we are getting along — materially — reasonably well as middle-class Americans, what is our impact on the natural world, on resources, on other people, and on the ability of future generations to have a secure life?
Of course, in order to ask and answer those questions, one must have the desire to ask them. One must also develop an understanding of man’s growing impact on the natural world and the stresses and damages that are already evident in the environment.
One must also care about the future at all. If our vision and concern is limited to our own lifespans only, we will not investigate what is likely to occur when we are gone.
And if we are to imagine larger scales and the future, we’d have to do some math.
We know what resources we consume as individuals, as communities, and as a nation. We know what the world is consuming.
We know the rates and magnitudes of deforestation, land clearing, aquifer and water depletion, soil loss, coral reef bleaching, permafrost thawing, glacier melting, polar regions warming, overall global warming, overall resource consumption, carbon dioxide concentrations in the air and sea, and a thousand other indices of a degrading biosphere.
We know there are now 8 billion people on the planet, all equipped with the same human nature as you and me. Every day, they seek food, water, clothing, shelter, medical care, material goods, mobility, security, and empowerment.
Put all this together, and we can see that our existence on the planet has become a war on nature — nothing less. We did not intend this to be so; it’s just the outcome of our ways.
And doing the math, looking into the near future, it’s easy to see that current rates and magnitudes are unsustainable. Nature is breaking down. We have outstripped its capacities to provide for us, to clean up after us, and to maintain its own critical equilibriums.
Additionally, a mix of other things is making everybody anxious — regardless of their environmental awareness. We all feel the parallel, simultaneous breakdowns in economic order, political consensus, and technological controls. We all feel the breakdowns in globalization and supply chains, the shortages of raw materials and resources, the chaos in politics, and the inability of any web platform to control the destructive forces on the internet.
The pandemic and the war in Ukraine just add to these crises — and make more obvious every fragility, contradiction, and problem we face.
And — speaking realistically — there aren’t technological advances, benign economics, political reconciliations, web reforms, or other magic bullets that are coming to rescue us. In fact, our insistent technologies, capitalism, politics, media, and internet have become part of the problems themselves.
Where does that leave us, the people? Well, mentally, in lots of different places — and that too adds to the sense of uncertainty and dissonance. The American population is highly fragmented. We are alienated from each other by huge wealth disparities; by information and knowledge; by politics and beliefs; and by opinions of what’s wrong and who’s to blame.
These divisions corrode society. Whatever our beliefs, coping with extremely divergent social attitudes about seemingly everything saps the individual. Whether we are right or left, whether we are working to save the environment, educate youth, manufacture products, preserve traditions, “take back our country,” or fill warehouse orders, we all sense that some degree of stalemate or paralysis or inadequacy characterizes society’s responses to the coming future.
Regardless of our politics, I think many of us are experiencing an unsettled waiting. We know the future is on the way — and what it may contain haunts many of us. We all know the stakes are high in so many ways. Yet, relative to the year by year passage of time, and the many portentous developments unfolding around us, we are nearly stationary, and perhaps already stranded.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.