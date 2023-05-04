When I last wrote about the gun problem (“The gun problem,” Salem News, Feb. 24), I demonstrated how the United States has far more guns than any nation on Earth. Even when fixed for population, there are enough guns in this country for every single person to have one and still have more to go around. No other nation comes close. This fact alone is sufficient to explain the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings. Loosening restrictions on firearms and increasing their availability correlates to increased violent crime. More guns leads to more gun violence. The logic of this position is unimpeachable. But, facts and logic are insufficient to win the day in this debate.
Increasing access to weaponry is a fundamental pillar of the modern conservative movement. Extremist rhetoric and mischaracterization of the arguments in favor of gun safety laws has transformed what should be a calm, deliberative policy debate into an irrationally partisan Culture War proxy battle. Many politicians who make support of looser gun laws central to their campaign are unable to move at all on the issue. So, instead of compromise, solving the gun problem becomes a question of political power. And, in the United States, the path to true change and true political power is a matter of organization, leaders, and will. Current events in the state of Tennessee are showing us what this will take.
In 2020, the RAND Corporation released an estimate of gun ownership by state. They estimated that between 1980 and 2016, over half of Tennessee households owned a firearm. In 2019, Tennessee had the 12th highest rate of gun deaths in the country. In 2021, the Republican-controlled Tennessee General Assembly passed an expansion of gun rights allowing most adults 21 and older to carry a handgun without receiving a permit. Even before the Covenant School shooting, gun violence in Tennessee was at a crisis point. When your society is awash in weaponry and your politicians foolishly fetishize guns while ignoring gun violence, mass killings become more likely. Between Oct. 20, 2020, and June 6, 2022, the Covenant School shooter purchased seven guns, including an AR-15 military rifle, legally. On March 27, those guns were used to murder six people — three of whom were only 9 years old.
In response to the shooting of more elementary school children, Republicans in the Tennessee legislature were not exactly ready and willing to address the gun problem. Just before the shooting, these legislators were considering a bill to drop the age of the permitless carry law they passed in 2021. After the shooting, these Republicans moved to adjourn without allowing any comments on the horrific violence. When Rep. Bo Mitchell, who had been with the families of the victims that day, tried to admonish his Republican colleagues to rushing to further expand access to firearms, the Republican Speaker, Cameron Sexton, banged his little hammer and Mitchell’s mic was cut for a time. Rep. Justin Pearson rose to read the names of the victims and criticize the Republican majority for passing a resolution in favor of firearm access. Speaker Sexton again gaveled his political opponents into silence. With his mic cut and Republicans adjourning the session, he continued to call out to his colleagues, “Do something!”
Republican legislators may not have been primed for action, but the People of Tennessee seem like they might be. On March 30, some 1,000 protesters staged a legal protest for stronger gun safety laws. In the morning, they loudly, but peacefully, confronted lawmakers about school safety and gun control. A group made their way inside, passing through security in an orderly fashion, to sit in the public viewing gallery — where the People can keep watch over their representatives. As Republicans attempted to move to debate on a bill unrelated to gun control, protests continued. Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson took to the floor of the legislative chamber, without being recognized. At this breach of protocol, Speaker Sexton fled the chamber, bringing legislative business to a stop. The three legislators used a bullhorn to lead protests and chants from up in the gallery. The chamber was cleared of protesters — they all left willingly. Republicans drafted articles of expulsion for the three legislators. Shortly thereafter, Reps. Pearson and Jones, both of whom are young Black men, were expelled. Rep. Johnson, an older white woman, who engaged in the same behavior, was spared expulsion.
This is what anyone looking to solve the gun problem is up against. There are extremely entrenched and corrupt political powers out there that will shut down any attempt at reasoned debate. There are too many proponents of so-called gun rights out there who are unwilling to address the problem with having so many weapons in our society. They mindlessly reference the Second Amendment without understanding what 27 words even mean (“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”). When you try to address the actual issues, they obfuscate. When you have the floor, they will find a way to cut your mic. And, when you bring your own bullhorn so you can’t be cut off, they won’t hesitate to kick you out of the discussion entirely.
But, these Republican legislators are not as powerful as they appear — even in gerrymandered, one-party states like Tennessee. Entrenched elites and political opportunists ain’t the only folks out there with agency. After the expulsion of Rep. Pearson and Rep. Jones, the People of Tennessee did something. Amid threats from Republican legislators to cut local aid and all manner of political retribution if they reinstated the expelled legislators; the communities that elected Rep. Pearson and Rep. Jones chose them as their interim representatives. They sent them back to continue to give voice to those who want to solve the gun problem. Those who are irrationally opposed to all gun safety measures are not going to listen to us voluntarily. We’re going to have to get tough, exhaust all avenues of change, and stand together, organized, as a political movement that will stop the killing. The current gun problem is a particular state of political affairs. Things can be different.
Tristan R. Brown is a Peabody resident and local activist. You can reach him at thinkinaboutpolitics@gmail.com.