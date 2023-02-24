It is not my intention to be inflammatory, but an observation must, at this point, be unequivocally made: The United States has a gun problem.
What do I mean by gun problem? Well, I do not mean that I have a problem with guns personally. Guns are a tool. Like any tool, they are built for a purpose. And, like any tool, they are apt to be dangerous when used carelessly or put into the wrong hands.
What makes guns unique are the purposes for which the tool is built. Yes, guns can be used for hunting, shooting sports, and collecting, but amongst their many uses, one is to hurt people, one is to intimidate people, and one is to kill people. The simple fact of the matter is that the more guns you have, the more gun violence you’re going to have. Hence the basis of our gun problem and it is borne out by the numbers.
Consider the case of Canada, a country very similar to the United States in a lot of ways. According to a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based nonprofit that studies firearms globally, there are around 35 guns for every 100 people in Canada.
That’s about three people for every gun in the country. In the United States, we have a whopping 120 guns per 100 people in the U.S. That’s more than one gun for every person — man, woman and child. If you take a group of 10 people, there are on average 12 guns between them. That gives us a grand total of approximately 393 million guns in the U.S. to Canada’s 12-13 million.
Unsurprisingly, this large number of guns in the U.S. is correlated to a large number of gun deaths. According to a 2020 Centers for Disease Control survey, 37% of homicides in Canada involved a gun. That number is 79% in the United States — double what it is in Canada. In the U.S. we registered 19,384 homicides or 53 a day. And, that doesn’t even account for the 24,292 gun-related suicides (67 a day), or the 611 who died as a result of “Legal Intervention” according to the survey. Still, those numbers conceal how ugly this situation is.
In the last three years (2020-2022) there have been an average of 600 mass shootings per year where four or more people are injured or killed, almost two a day. Between 2014 and 2018, there were only 335 per year on average. So, after COVID, we’ve seen something like 55% increase in these kinds of incidents. At the same time, gun sales spiked during the pandemic. The correlation is too glaring to be ignored — more guns result in more gun violence.
Still, politicians who have made opposition to gun safety part of their brand will carry on. Instead of engaging seriously with the figures, the unimaginative and the craven will cry their culture war crocodile tears. They will misrepresent their opposition and lie about the facts. These facts and figures will only elicit faux rage from such dishonest performers.
They don’t have a head for hard facts nor the character for hard decisions. These vocal opponents of reasonable gun safety laws are not interested in public service or good policy, they only want to aggrandize themselves and beg for campaign donations.
It’s time to take gun safety out of a field of partisan warfare. The simple fact is that so long as we have so many guns out there, we will continue to struggle with outrageous acts of gun violence.
This crisis has been manufactured by short-sighted politicians and gun manufacturers. It will be solved by people of conscience — left and right — who believe that facts matter and who are ready to reduce the number of guns out there to make our streets, our schools, our society, a whole lot safer.
Tristan Brown is a Peabody resident and local activist. When he has the time, he posts videos on the YouTube Channel, Thinkin’ About Politics. You can reach him at thinkinaboutpolitics@gmail.com.