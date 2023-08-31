“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate. Some men you just can’t reach. So you get what we had here last week…”
— Captain (the prison warden), “Cool Hand Luke”, 1967
Mark Meadows, disgraced chief of staff to former President Donald J. Trump, launched an appeal, on Aug. 28, to transfer his criminal case to federal court, while our nation remains in suspense over the outcome.
Undoubtedly, with a collective bated breath our nation will endure months if not a few years of seething waves of commentary, occurrences and legal mechanizations that will inevitably produce a new form of justice.
Justice that will be in the eyes of the beholder. Some will be pleased and others not, but this new form of justice will be elusive in achieving widely-held assurances that an enduring truth prevails and our institutions that took the actions to produce will struggle to gain footing to reliably keep our democracy strong and vibrant.
Our republic is permanently broken from the events perpetrated by Meadows, former President Donald Trump and the actors who created a theater of shame by attempting to overturn official results of a presidential election. Our enemies are relishing in the thought that our ascendency in global matters is sustainably reversed. We appear weak to our allies too and the consequences for our collective decline in security and well-being over time are ominously in play.
Meadows, his nemesis Trump and 17 other defendants who exceeded their First Amendment rights to question an election, have been indicted, and will be eventually convicted, for attempting to reverse it. It’s the actions and not the words that matter.
Specifically, Meadows has invoked the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause under the premise that he was acting in an official federal capacity as advisor to the President. Presumably, this first of two steps will lead to either leniency or outright dismissal of charges in federal court.
Though it’s rare in criminal proceedings, federal law allows defendants to petition judges to transfer from state and county courts if their actions were “under color” of the federal government.
But it shall remain to be seen if Meadows’ active participation in the infamous call with Trump, beseeching Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “ find votes” and effectively reverse the official results — of Trump losing in Georgia — will prevail. Additionally, Meadows may have been criminally complicit with an alleged surprise visit and presumed interference at a Georgia elections audit, and the alleged drafting and delivery of a memo to attempt the halt of the congressional elections certification process on Jan. 6.
Meadows’ innocence or guilt in either county or federal court will be grounded in whether he is found to have acted either within or outside the scope of his official duties.
To counter Meadows’ filings, Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis is relying on the Hatch Act, a federal law, which prohibits federal officials — both elected or appointed — to use their office to engage in direct political actions related to elections including campaign activity.
Meadows’ federal immunity defense will likely fail.
He, Trump and the co-defendants, though presumed to be innocent at this juncture, have embroiled our nation in caustic politics for three years and the sad truth is we are far from the day current events become precedent-setting history. It will be measured in years as to both when our nation will embark on a societal healing from this affair and how long it will take to affect it.
It is sobering to note that 63 years ago (October 1960), Dr. Martin Luther King was incarcerated in a Fulton County jail for repudiating segregationist policies, and today our republic is in an epic battle to defend the integrity of the processes that produce legitimate election outcomes.
Two sides of a coin of justice — challenged.
