The annual Yom HaShoah ceremony held by Salem State University was virtual again this year. It was led by history professor Christopher Mauriello, who is the director of the Center for Genocide and Holocaust Studies, and included a memorial service by Rabbi David Meyer and Cantor Idan Irelander.
Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, is an underrepresented day in the world. It is a day where we remember the six million Jewish people killed in the Holocaust. A day where we look back on the atrocities of the world to make sure things like that never happen again.
Wednesday’s keynote speaker Dr. Leo Spitzer, of Dartmouth University, understands this intimately. Spitzer, a history professor whose parents fled Nazi persecution in Europe, presented an image of a miniature book and began by saying, “this is a talk about art as a resistance.”
He gave a brief introduction to the book explaining that it was made in the Vapniarka concentration camp by seven different artists. The book was small enough to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand.
Spitzer explained that in this camp, the prisoners were given poisoned food that sapped them of their strength. With so many people falling ill, a man he referred to as Dr. Kessler stepped into a caretaker role for the needy.
The book was given to the doctor as a gift for his services, but the drawings inside the book hold more value than they appear.
Each of the seven artists had between three and five unique drawings. Each artist had a different interpretation of the brutal world around them. Most artists drew in black and white, but one chose not to. Despite the splash of color, this artist actually depicted some of the most brutal scenes, showing the grim reality of the situation.
Another artist drew a story with relatively simple figures. On the first page, a genderless figure enters the camp, strong and healthy. On the second page, that same figure appears beaten and weakened, a shell of what they once were. The third panel shows the figure united, arm in arm, with other figures in similar condition, and in the final drawing that same figure walks right out of those gates.
The powerful messages of hope portrayed in this story are remarkable. An artist, while suffering from being poisoned in a concentration camp, was still able to tell a story of strength and hope
These themes of strength and hope were strong throughout the program — from the memorial service performed by Rabbi Meyer to the award acceptance speech by professor Robert McAndrews, a founding member of the Holocaust center.
Meyer spoke of the importance of memory. He sees memory less as a passive thing, than as “an exercise of spiritual discipline”. In remembering, we grow to better understand how to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.
McAndrews was presented with the Sonia Schreiber Weitz Honorary Lifetime Award for his years of service teaching about and aiding marginalized communities.
After being presented with the award, he spoke about the brave woman the award is named after.
Sonia Schreiber Weitz was a Holocaust survivor, yet that is not what defined her, he said. She was an activist who put the freedoms of all above all else.
After briefly speaking about Weitz, who died in 2010 and the award, McAndrews shifted focus to the modern day. In the spirit of aiding those in need, he spoke about Ukraine.
McAndrews cited the fact that there are over 5.5 million people who have fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion. He also noted that President Joe Biden said we would “do our fair share” and take in 100,000 refugees. McAndrews pointed out that is less than 2% of all the refugees.
He finished his speech with a call to action, urging people to reach out to state officials to urge them to do more.
Similar sentiments against violence and authoritarianism were echoed by Salem State President John Keenan and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.
This service is about much more than just remembering what was lost. It is a service about learning from the heroism of the past by retelling their stories. It is a service that wants to help change the world.
Matthew Jedrey is a senior at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford and an intern this spring at The Salem News.