In the summer of 1976 a Romanian gymnast, Nadia Comaneci, scored the first perfect 10 in the history of Olympic gymnastics. It was a memorable feat and her performance was graceful and breathtaking. Perhaps because the “perfect 10” barrier was finally broken, perfect scores soon become almost common place in gymnastics, skating and the like.
In so many things we look for perfection. How about a 100 — a perfect score — on a test? Sometimes you can get extra credit and be even better than perfect. and how about being lauded for giving 100% effort or even better 110%. Even perfect isn’t perfect nowadays. In the fashion world we search for the “perfect look”. and yet interestingly what we like in appearance is not perfection. When they use a computer to analyze a person’s face, it becomes clear that great beauties are not symmetrical and often look different and less attractive when their face is digitally reversed from one side to the other. If you think about it — short of a multiple choice test or a math problem — finding perfection is pretty elusive. and yet we continue to strive for that goal.
It is a mixed blessing. That striving pushes us to greater heights. and yet some are crushed by their failure to measure up. It is not the easiest thing to live with a perfectionist. Sometimes it seems that nothing is good enough. On the other hand, being held to a high standard does keep one from just getting by. When I returned from my first semester in college, my father — a perfectionist with very high standards who happened to be involved in the Rhodes scholarship selection process — looked at my grades and remarked rather pointedly that at least we would never have to worry about a conflict of interest. The comment did have its effect. No, I never had “Rhodes quality” grades, but my grade point did pick up. But perhaps there was a better way for him to have spurred me on.
And this quest — this standard of perfection — is alive in our wider society. The judges of behavior, whether on the right or left, are demanding perfection in our behavior. and to make matters worse, any shortfall or mistake does not lead to a lower grade but the “cancellation” of the person falling short. Leaving aside whether the standard to which one is held is in fact valid, at a minimum we have lost sight of the fact that rarely are any of us perfect and, thus, we do not have, as the Bible suggests, the right to cast the first stone. But even more, not all mistakes and shortcomings are the same. Some deserve serious consequences, some do not. Some deserve to be remembered while others ought to be allowed to fade away. Forgiveness and the recognition that we can improve and grow as human beings seem to have been forgotten.
What does the Christian faith have to say about this quest for perfection? Christianity and the other great faiths are at their heart faiths centered on love, mercy, and forgiveness. They generally believe we are created in God’s image but we are most assuredly not God. We sin; we get things wrong all the time. What faith asks of us is that we set our sights in the right direction and when we falter that we pick ourselves up and look forward again. We aren’t expected to be perfect — just hopeful, loving and forgiving of others and ourselves. It is OK not to get a perfect score in life, for in reality no one does. God loves us as we are — imperfect but children of God.
Tom Lenhart, after practicing law for many years in Washington, D.C., became a UCC minister in 2005. He is presently assisting at the First Church in Ipswich.