I took the helm of the Salem Police Department two years ago and I remain as grateful today as I was then for the opportunity to lead this agency in as compassionate and historic a place as Salem. In my 35-year law enforcement career, I have come to know a great many police departments. I have never encountered one like the SPD. No government agency is perfect and the police in America have both significant improvement that is due and unanswered accounting that is past due, but the department that I took over on May 1, 2021, is filled with people who are eager to give of themselves for the betterment of Salem; they are courageous, and they are smart. One only needs to look at some of our former officers — Chief Tom Griffin in Peabody, Chief Dennis King in Marblehead, Salem City Councilor Conrad Prosniewski, Peabody Essex Museum Director of Security Mary Butler, or our new Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, to see the excellence that runs through the Salem Police Department. This was, of course, through no fault of mine — I found the department this way. The chiefs who preceded me were committed to justice, public safety, and Salem itself, but good leadership alone is not enough to make a police department like this. It takes extraordinary police officers, from our newest rookies to the captains and senior investigators on whom I rely every day.
The Salem Police Department was already a fast, sturdy ship when I took over, but I do believe that I have been able to make some improvements. Most significantly, we have brought the personnel complement of the department back up to city-ordinance-mandated levels. Police departments across the country and across the commonwealth have experienced unprecedented shortages of manpower that have damaged public safety. Surging rates of violent crime give witness to this crisis. At the same time in Salem, we have been able to hire a diverse group of recruits that is approximately 35% Latino/Latina and 25% female. Those officers will allow us to expand our Community Impact Unit and our Traffic Division and allow us to spend more time on bicycles. We have implemented a body-worn camera program that includes every member of the department and has already realized dividends in improved prosecutions of criminal cases, greater accountability and confidence in internal investigations, and better transparency for a traditionally opaque profession. Our hiring has not been confined to humans — we hired our first Community Resource Dog, Derby, who has been joined by an explosive ordinance detection K9, Madden, and I am currently recruiting a narcotics detection K9. Our dogs add a layer of safety to Salem’s many public events, will help rid the city of dangerous drugs and illegal guns, and will help us relate to those who need the companionship that only a dog can deliver.
The radio system that serves both the fire department and the police department is outdated. Salem Finance Director Anna Friedman, fire Chief Alan Dionne, and police Capt. Fred Ryan have worked patiently to get the best deal and to utilize ARPA funds to acquire this vital equipment. Work will begin this summer to modernize our radios.
Training is vital to every facet of the department’s mission. I have expanded both the amount and the breadth of officer training, from tactical exercises to implicit bias training. The department entered into a partnership with the city’s diversity, equity, and inclusion director, who facilitated training and tailored it to the duties and expectations of police officers. We look forward to taking advantage of summer break to train even more closely with Salem Public Schools personnel. To that end, I assigned a sergeant to oversee the department’s school resource officers and work directly with the schools superintendent.
As we worked to modernize the SPD vehicle fleet, two opportunities arose. The first was to acquire the first plug-in electric cars owned by Salem. The charging requirement makes using electric cars difficult for front-line police cruisers, but we have a Ford Lightning electric pick-up truck assigned to our Traffic Division and a Ford Mustang Mach-E assigned to our detectives. We were able to buy them for the same or less than similar gas vehicles and we should realize additional savings in electricity over fuel and maintenance. As plug-in and hybrid vehicle technology improves and we see how the vehicles we have fit in, we will expand this program. The second opportunity was to change the paint scheme for our cruisers. Two principles seemed important: Visibility and Salem’s prominence in the world. To those ends, the cars are painted black and white, a pattern that Salem used in the 1970s, but is universally regarded as both most visible and most identifiable for a police car. The Salem police patch, one of the most recognized emblems in our business, was enlarged and the words “Salem Police” were added to the rear doors in large, bold font. I hope people like the scheme, but what I really want is for people to be able to look up a street and be able to see, from blocks and blocks away, that the police are coming to help.
We obtained federal funding thanks to Congressman Seth Moulton to expand our mental health clinician program from two part-time workers to four, along with substantial additional crisis intervention team training for officers. Mental health issues drive a tremendous number of police calls. Responding compassionately to people in crisis is not a task beyond the police, but we need to improve our performance. Having professionals at our side and better training are vital.
I have tried over the course of my time as chief to be as open as I can about crime and arrests in Salem. I believe deeply that the public should know exactly what we, the police, are up to. On the other hand, I worry sometimes that the announcements that I make give the impression that Salem is a more dangerous place than it is or that we are moving in the wrong direction. Crime dropped in Salem approximately 10% from 2021 to 2022 with violent crime falling 16.5%. Crime dropped 7% from 2020 to 2021 with violent crime falling 7.6%. These drops are all the more significant if one compares them with statistics from most American cities in the same time period.
The challenges ahead include reducing the deaths associated with opiate use. Like issues surrounding mental health, the police cannot solve the problem alone, but we also cannot help but be involved. Greater outreach and partnership with other professionals are key. Halloween will always be a challenge here, but addressing residents’ frustrations is as vital as crowd control. We must also maintain a strong counter-terrorism effort since I believe Salem’s iconic status makes it a potential target. Traffic deaths were up in 2022. Greater enforcement is called for. Hate crime spiked in 2021 and is up throughout our area. While we enjoyed a reduction in Salem in 2022, we must remain vigilant and resolute that it has no place here. The Salem police will continue to investigate and arrest those responsible.
The advances we have made wouldn’t be possible without the partnership of the mayor’s office, the City Council, other city agencies, other police departments in the greater Salem area, the three labor unions that serve our department, and most importantly the people of Salem. It is that partnership for which I am most grateful and feel most profoundly. Thank you for the opportunity to serve this great city.
Lucas Miller is the chief of the Salem Police Department.