Citizens of the United States today are living during a time when there is a slow, steady, unfolding crisis in journalism. I deliberately wrote, “living during a time,” rather than “witnessing a time” because it is difficult to fully see and fully grasp the severity and consequences of this crisis.
But the crisis in journalism is producing unwelcome effects now – and will continue to generate negative consequences – in the health, stability, and viability of democracy itself. Today, democracy is being threatened by many factors, but a weakening press is one of the bigger ones.
Since the mid-1990s, when the internet really started to come into its own as the media-communications-retail-entertainment juggernaut that we know today, it has managed to cause the complete closure of approximately 2,000 mainstream newspapers (dailies and weeklies).
In addition, the newspapers in most towns and cities have shrunk in their actual physical dimensions (width and height), reduced their page count, cut their days of publication, laid off staff, and therefore written fewer articles and covered fewer important events or developments.
The dynamics of the internet are causing this death squeeze on journalism. Advertisers prefer to appear online, thereby removing or diluting a lot of revenue from both print and web newspapers. Online advertising is cheaper, more targeted, more effective, and gets in front of more eyeballs than advertising in print.
So, any one particular paper – even if online – does not receive the same quantity of advertisers or the dollar amounts (not nearly) that it received before the internet came to dominate readers’ attention.
The loss and diminishment of newspapers and reporting is incredibly ominous for democracy – right now and in the future. The press plays a critical role in observing the government and the private sector, reporting on politicians and businessmen and legislation, offering opinion and analysis, giving voice to citizens, and helping to inform and educate voters. In a democracy, the allocation and use of power – public and private – is important, and the press takes seriously its mission to hold power to account.
So having smaller, fewer, weaker newspapers (online or not) and fewer reporters means – quite directly – that there is less coverage of government and the private sector and all that occurs in both – including corruption, incompetence, deception, special-interest activities, and other developments that affect the broad public interest negatively.
The most recent bad news about the press in Massachusetts is the decision by the Gannett Company to stop printing physical copies of its “Wicked Local” weekly newspapers in 26 communities.
The following towns and cities will no longer have a print version of their local paper: Newton, Brookline, Watertown, Waltham, Needham, Bedford, Sudbury, Wayland, Weston, Maynard, Stow, Acton, Littleton, and Billerica.
Also: Chelmsford, Westford, Burlington, Boxborough, Dedham, Westwood, Norwood, Walpole, Sharon, Bellingham, Kingston, and Carver.
In addition to those cuts, Gannett has almost entirely eliminated the use of reporters and editors dedicated or assigned to individual communities. That means that most city and town hall board and committee meetings and actions will occur largely unobserved and unreported on.
The loss of longtime, local-beat editors and reporters is a terrible change. Those journalists had been assigned to one newspaper watchdogging one municipality exclusively, and they had therefore become knowledgeable about the politics, players, and important issues of that community. The kind of institutional memory and analytical sophistication that those seasoned writers could bring to bear is irreplaceable.
Instead of local news, or articles following continuing developments in any town, Gannett’s websites will carry thematic stories from around the region – stories that will appear in many of its so-called “local” papers. Reporting, editing, and the selection of which articles to run will come from centralized, regional offices. In addition, Gannett will rerun articles and columns pulled from, say, the Detroit Free Press and USA Today, other papers that it owns.
This is journalism on the cheap, and it is the model slowly being adopted across the country. Really, it isn’t surprising. Today, the news business is a slave to the internet. You can bet that Gannett will track every click on its newspaper websites and continue to “reorganize” accordingly.
I have some sympathy for newspapers and the people still attempting to publish them. Most papers in America are now owned by a handful of large corporations, hedge funds, and investment speculators – companies that the readers are not even aware of. Gannett, for example, is owned by New Media Investment Group, which in turn is managed and controlled by Fortress Investment Group, a private equity firm. In a last layer, Fortress is owned by Softbank, a huge Japanese multinational conglomerate with assets totaling roughly $350 billion. Its focus is on wealth and investment management, far removed from what goes on in the Billerica or Brookline Town Hall.
With Gannett’s continuing evolution – as with journalism across the country – what will degrade is democracy. We are losing the people – both reporters and serious readers – by which private and public power is held accountable.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.