The first week of October marked Mental Health Awareness Week, and for a few days, we collectively observed the crisis that has been laid bare by the continued fallout from COVID-19: Access to mental health care is challenging at best; for marginalized and underserved communities, it can be nearly impossible.
Dr. Jeffrey Geller, co-chair of the nonprofit Integrated Center for Group Medical Visits (ICGMV), a national leader in the group medical care model with strong roots in Lawrence, said he and his staff frequently see a high number of patients who need mental health care but simply cannot find it.
“Our group participants walk into our clinic unable to sleep at night for fear of catastrophe, they talk of sleeping on friends’ couches, giving up dreams to graduate school, having lost everything, and having lost loved ones,” he said.
Better access to mental and behavioral health care has always been critical. But vital public discussions that have recently started to weaken the stigma surrounding mental illness combined with a post-COVID rise in demand for care has created a new environment for reflection and reform.
We’ve been encouraged in recent weeks by increased calls for behavioral health funding and investments in local systems of care, by pressure from state regulators on health plans to cover more mental health services, and conversations that aim to improve measures to bolster the sector’s workforce pipeline, which is facing post-pandemic burnout and attrition. According to an Oct. 11 report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, north of Boston hospitals reported the second highest number of patients in the state “boarding” in emergency rooms (116) while they awaited psychiatric placement. And this is due largely to lack of staffing.
And while creating awareness of this bubbling crisis has indeed been a key first step towards reversing it, we must now look to ways we can take collaborative action to ensure that access to mental health care is more readily and widely available. But this work must happen alongside measures to continuously examine the social, political and economic instability that can often lead so many of our friends and neighbors — our children, educators, health care workers and underserved populations — to despair.
Across Essex County, organizations are doing just that.
At the Integrated Center for Group Medical Visits, Dr. Geller is bringing on a psychologist and clinical social worker, who will provide behavioral health services within the organization’s group model.
“By having mental health services in groups, there can be more people receiving support and treatment than by having only individual visits,” he said.
The Salem-based nonprofit, Lifebridge, is employing a Community Health Navigator, who will address the lack of health care for residents experiencing homelessness. Pettengill House in Salisbury is embarking on a similar program. The Northshore Education Consortium in Beverly is expanding Connections, its wraparound services program for students and families experiencing substance use disorder and mental health challenges, to move away from the historic punitive repercussions in public schools. Greater Lynn Senior Services is developing programming within its Phoenix Food Hub to address the connection between food insufficiency and behavioral health. Each and every one of these nonprofits is working collaboratively with other organizations — schools, hospitals, municipalities, community health centers, businesses and more — to strengthen a sustainable system of support.
Essex County Community Foundation has recently invested philanthropic dollars into these programs and others through our Behavioral Partnerships Grants Program, a funding partnership between ECCF’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation, the Evelyn Lily Lutz Foundation, the North Shore Community Health Network and additional anonymous donors. Nearly $600,000 in total funds were awarded.
This winter, in collaboration with the North Shore Community Health Network and Congressman Seth Moulton, ECCF will launch a second round of Behavioral Health Partnership Grants. This new round of funding will specifically address behavioral health workforce issues, and their design is the result of continuous learning and examination of an evolving system.
Our goal with all of these grants is to encourage the collaboration critical to making innovative, long-lasting changes in local behavioral health systems — changes that not only expand immediate access to care, but ones that are taking shape in organizations also addressing issues of poverty, hunger, homelessness and other inequities that impact the health of thousands of Essex County residents.
And there is an appetite in Essex County to do this work together. A recent Behavioral Health Think Lab hosted by ECCF gathered 120 stakeholders — all who were eager to connect, brainstorm collaborative solutions and form cross-sector partnerships that will ultimately address the gaps in a system that does not currently enable equitable care.
These silver linings — this readiness to come together — indicates that the time is right for change. As public discourse continues to simultaneously legitimize and destigmatize mental health, we must also continue to leverage the strength and power that comes with collaboration. Share your ideas. Advocate for federal, state and local funding. Lift up the work of nonprofits and organizations that are seeking equitable solutions. Spread news of new opportunities for funding and collective action.
Together, we can create the system of care that Essex County needs and deserves.
Carol Lavoie Schuster is ECCF’s vice president for programs and nonprofit services. Michelle Xiarhos Curran is the foundation’s communications writer.