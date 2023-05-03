”The sheep follow the shepherd because they know his voice.”
— John 10:4
When we talk of “voice,” we refer to more than just a distinctive sound of an individual’s spoken words; we are also talking about the words themselves. The words from the Gospel of John quoted above are what Jesus used to describe his followers.
They know his voice, not only by the sound of his words but also by the words themselves. Words like, “Love one another as I have loved you.” And “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Sometimes these words seem impossible to do. Yet if we listen and follow, God empowers us to do our best to live out these words, and offers grace to bridge the gaps where we fall short.
What other voices do we hear in our time?
Sometimes we hear voices that tell us our worth comes from what we have, not who we are. Advertising is full of such voices: Buy this thing, and your life will be complete. Buy that thing, and you won’t be left out. Buy the other thing, and you’ll be a winner, not a loser. Advertising is all about convincing us that we need to buy some thing in order to be safe or smart or admired or desired or loved. But none of that is true.
Sometimes we hear the voice of our own ego, that demands to be the hero of the story, the blameless victim of circumstance, the one who’s large and in charge. It’s the voice of comparison, of figuring out where we are in the hierarchy at home, at work, in the community, or in the nation. It’s the voice that wants to make others smaller so that it can feel bigger.
Sometimes we hear the voice of addiction, that tells us a substance or a behavior will save us from pain and suffering. But of course, once the addiction gets its hooks in us, we find out that its promises were all lies, and we find ourselves in bondage to the addiction — experiencing even more pain and suffering than before.
Sometimes we hear the voice of fear that makes us suspicious of people who are different from us. We demonize people from the opposite political party or worldview. We see threats when someone speaks a different language, or comes from a different culture, or practices a different faith. We respond to those perceived threats with anger and violence, sometimes with tragic results.
All these voices prey on our deepest terror that we are not enough. But what if we listened to a different voice? What if we listened to a voice that says we are each and all of us beloved children of God? How different might the world be if every person knew — truly knew! — how deeply they are loved? There would be no need to fear one another. There would be no need to numb ourselves. There would be no need for more and more things.
There is a voice that’s worth listening to. It’s the one that whispers to your soul, “Child, you are beloved.”
Joanne Hus is the pastor at First United Methodist Church in South Hamilton and a doctoral student at Boston University School of Theology.