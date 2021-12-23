Recently, scholar Beth Bower delivered an historical lecture based on U.S. Census data and city records about how in December of 1790 the selectmen of Salem directed the town constable to notify or “warn” 103 Black Salem households that if they were not “lawful” inhabitants of the town, they had to leave. At that time, a town’s inhabitants had to petition for permission to reside in a given town, a different system than we have today. “Warning out” meant that the members of these households were given 15 days to depart from Salem for other locations. This seems a cruel fate for anyone in the month of December in New England. Imagine starting your life over in the middle of winter, with no warning, and only two weeks to figure it out. Add to that the challenge of being from the Black community, an oppressed population in that society.
Bower’s lecture documents an important aspect of our city’s history that Salem residents need to face head-on. Sure, 1790 was a long time ago, and we weren’t around then. Sure, we aren’t responsible for the “warning out” of those Black families. Should we be held accountable for the actions of those Salem forebears? Here’s the thing: We know that in order to face the future, we need to face our history. As residents of Salem, we know that the city has claimed itself to be “No Place for Hate.” This implies a commitment to anti-racist work. Anti-racist work at the very simplest defined as taking an active vs. passive stance on racial justice. One important part of being an anti-racist practitioner is facing our history, such as learning about what happened to the people that were involved in the “warning out” in December 1790. In the talk we learned the stories of people such as Jack Black, his chosen name after becoming free from enslavement. Mr. Black was born in Africa, became enslaved and was bought by an American family in New England. Over the course of his life, he had two wives and lived in a house on Fish Street in Salem, but died a free person and a leader in the Black community.
And herein lies a problem. In the way we are talking about Jack Black, we are talking about the wonderful narrative of a person dying as a free person after being enslaved. This is likely the way we were taught to talk about it in grade school. In New England, too often we focus on our abolitionist (anti-slavery) history, and the fact that many here fought against slavery. In our experience, many think of the New England states as better than the southern states where slavery was allegedly more common. But the fact is, slavery and the slave trade happened here too, and many have not faced that fact — or at least have not been educated about it.
Bower’s work helps us to face this reality and to reckon with it. She is part of a group of scholars affiliated with the group Atlantic Black Box, a grassroots historical recovery project that empowers communities throughout New England to research, reveal, and begin reckoning with the region’s complicity in the slave trade and the global economy of enslavement. Her talk was part of a speaker series called “What Happened Here” that features citizen historians and scholars doing groundbreaking research to reveal the suppressed history of New England.
So how is this research linked to the present day? We argue that the echoes of that 1790s “warning out” of Black Salem inhabitants lingers in present-day Salem. This may surprise you. We are an accepting town, right? We are a diverse town, right? But here’s what we both experience on a regular basis. The Black and brown students and colleagues that we work with every day at Salem State University talk to us about both the racial prejudice and structural racism they experience on the streets and in the institutions of Salem on a regular basis — and that includes Salem State University.
Let’s get our terms straight. Racial prejudice on a personal level looks like a negative judgment by one racial group about another racial group. This also links to structural racism. Structural racism may be thought of as both the historical and present-day policies, processes, and societal norms that both develop and maintain systems that privilege the dominant racial group in society. We argue that based on our conversations with Black and brown people right here in Salem, both types of racism co-exist right here on our streets and all of us need to start seeing them more deeply and holding ourselves accountable for them (so we can combat them) if we are truly “No Place for Hate.”
For people experiencing these instances of racial prejudice and structural racism, it is demoralizing at best, and damaging and dangerous at worst. Whether it is a microaggression when you are in line at Target or Market Basket, or being accosted as part of a macroaggression on the sidewalk when leaving your workplace to go to your car, these interactions do emotional damage that is hard to undo. Most recently, these ongoing phenomena in concert with problems related to structural racism have caused more than one of our valued faculty of color to leave Salem State for other, more welcoming states. This leaves our students of color with fewer mentors that look like them. and more of our colleagues of color are talking about leaving, for the same reasons. Having faculty of color at our institution is especially important for many reasons, one of which is the ways that the relationship can be part of what fosters the persistence of students of color, especially, towards retention and success.
Taken together, in many ways, it feels as though the 1790s “warning out” process we learned about in Bower’s lecture set the foundation for the experiences Black and brown people have in Salem today. What can you do to “be the change” in our community? Here are five things that you can do today in order to make Salem a more welcoming place to Black and brown people:
1. Examine your own attitudes about Black and Brown people. We contend that we have all been raised in a racist society. Dr. Ibram Kendi talks about how racism has rained down on all of us—and therefore, how can any of us not be racist? It is nobody’s fault if we hold views that might be considered racist. We need to disempower the word “racist,” not take offense at it, offer ourselves some grace, and learn to see where we might be wrong sometimes.
2. If you are unfamiliar with Black and Brown communities, educate yourselves about Black and Brown cultures. Learning about cultures different than your own is vital to being an anti-racist practitioner.
3. If you are White, consider how much you live in the majority White world. Ask: Can I expand my horizons to include more friends of color in a non-tokenistic way? Can I begin to seek out businesses owned by people of color, for example? Can I at least notice the whiteness of my world and how that shapes and influences personal comfort as experienced by people of color?
4. Learning the truth about the racist history of our country, which is well-documented.
5. Above all else, act. Do something and don’t wait around for others to do the work. It is one thing to think good thoughts, it is another thing to do good works. As the scholar Dr. bell hooks once said “what we do is more important than what we say or what we say we believe.”
Elspeth Slayter, MSW, PhD, is a professors and Lamont Simmons, MSW, EdD, an assistant professor in the Salem State University School of Social Work.