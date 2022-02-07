That was a lot of snow we survived a couple of Saturdays ago, an overwhelming amount of snow for a single snowfall, and a lot of people across New England suffered in a lot of different ways, but frankly, I was relieved that it was only snow.
We were warned otherwise.
The Ipswich EMA, the Emergency Management Agency, has set up a very good system of calling residents automatically when a crisis is approaching or a disaster is under way, so Saturday morning my wife’s phone rang. She is not one to carry her phone everywhere — a point of conflict between us, a conflict as old as the invention of the mobile phone — so she missed the call. No problem; it went to voicemail. She uses Google Voice, and as part of their service, if you miss a call, they send you an email with a transcript of the voicemail message.
Please understand, it’s not like when people my age were young, and a transcript was typically generated by a female secretary sitting at a typewriter. A transcript these days can be generated by an app, automatically, without any human involvement. That young woman who would have typed up your transcript back in the day is now officiating NFL games or operating an articulated boom lift and paying union dues.
So the Google Voice software transcribed the voicemail, and when my wife opened her inbox, she was understandably alarmed. The message began with an ominous announcement:
“This is an important message regarding the lizard that will impact our area tomorrow.”
My wife is normally a courageous person — I go limp in an emergency, while she lays hold of a weapon or a tool and prepares for heroics — but I know she understood the extraordinary threat we were facing, because she forwarded me the email.
I want to say I didn’t panic, but the truth is, I staggered before the news. What hath global warming wrought, if a massive lizard was about to come stomping around eastern Massachusetts! I could understand it happening in Florida, or Arizona, where it’s normal to have lizards, but not New England, and not in the dead of winter. Yet here it was. I could picture some version of Godzilla wearing enormous snowshoes clomping over the Choate Bridge and biting the steeple off of First Church, the bone-jarring thud-thud-thud of his gargantuan feet making even the clients at Whittier-Porter jump.
What a three-story-tall gecko would actually do to Ipswich, I couldn’t guess, of course, and how to prepare for such an unprecedented visitation? It was terrible timing, you have to admit, since we were also expecting record volumes of snow the same day. Could my very large, very noisy snowblower perhaps frighten off the mega-lizard, and send him down the road to destroy the homes of people with no defensive implements except shovels? Or would Godzilla consider my machine a worthwhile challenge and angrily thrash my 200-year-old house into a pile of antique splinters?
Fortunately, apps are not foolproof, and no monster materialized. Perhaps it saw the weather forecast and decided to commandeer a Boston Duck Boat and head south before the white stuff hit.
In any case, we survived Snowmageddon, we sidestepped Godzillageddon, and no apps were harmed in the transcribing of this column.
Doug Brendel lives on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich, under the protection of his fearless wife. If he ever ventures out, he can be followed at DougBrendel.com.