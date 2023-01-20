One of the advantages of getting old is that you can openly say what displeases you and immediately be excused because you’re just an old fogey. So before I’m not taken seriously, I would like to list a few things that get my goat (Whoa! There’s an old one!).
”An emergency you say, Mr. President!?” It’s 7:30 in the morning, and as I drive my wife to work, I see innumerable people driving, or even worse walking across a busy intersection, while talking or texting on their cell phone, some laughing as though they were sitting at the breakfast table, obviously a necessary conversation. I know. “Everyone does it. Get into the 21st century, Grampy.” I was forced to accept a cell phone last year by my daughter, and I have to admit I’m 9% more popular and 11% more important when I turn it on. (I call it “my radio,” a source of further amusement for the whippersnappers.)
”No problem? Wait till you see your tip!” The Germans have got it down good: “Danke-bitte.” “Thank you, you’re welcome.” I have almost gotten used to some perky, young waitress addressing a mixed table of men and women of all ages with, “So what can I get you guys,” when a new outrage reared its head, answering “Thank you” with the grindingly self-congratulatory “No problem.” This immediately establishes the fact that the waitperson is a humble servant even to the old guy that was expecting a knife with his meal. This is akin to the person who answers your “Thank you” with a melodious, “No! Thank you!” the number of musical notes he can get into the word “you” indicating how lucky you were to be serviced by him.
”Achoo! Gesundheit!” Again the Germans have got it right. Got a cold? “Good health to you.” Not so simple here in the U.S. One of the things that aggravates me when I’m teaching is when a person sneezes and a chorus of people, always the airheads, find it necessary to say, “God bless you!” which unleashes a torrent of “Thank you/you’re welcome /no problem/any time.” Now that I’m old and obviously not to be held accountable for my actions, when this happens, I ask the back wall of the classroom, “If she burped or passed wind, would you have found it necessary to call upon a deity?” (And while I’m at it, when someone sneezes in a restaurant, restrain yourself.)
”It’s just Adolph being Adolph!” I guess it’s OK to give old people a pass when they’re being cantankerous, but this new thing, excusing people for the most offensive behavior just because “that’s the way they are,” completely opens the gate to the worst kind of behavior (don’t get me started on the recent president).
Words to be not used by people in the limelight. When a player in any sport does what happens all the time (a home run, touchdown, etc.), please, Mr. announcer, don’t scream, “unbelievable”, into the mike. Put a post-it on your screen with alternative words such as “good show”, “Well, don’t that just beat all?” or “wicked sick”, depending on who your audience is. For the two minutes of fame people, when the TV reporter asks you for an opinion on the house fire that you’re watching, don’t say, “It’s like a scene from ‘Dante’s Inferno!’” He might ask you, “How so?” and you couldn’t give an answer gleaned from your latest read, “Kim Kardashian’s Secret Life.” Or if you are witnessing firemen getting a bear out of a tree, don’t describe it as “surreal”. Salvadore Dali might be offended. “Who?” Never mind. and for all you Aristotles out there who think you have said something profound when you say, ”It is what it is.” Even Yogi Berra would say, “Huh?”
”I’m from Danvers?” When the answer to my simple question, “Where are you from?” is answered with a question, “I’m from Revere?”, my first reaction is that maybe he’s not sure. But then I realize that he’s indulging in the latest language abomination, making interrogative sentences out of what should be declarative ones. This is a little cute when the Irish do it, but it’s annoying to talk to a person who apparently is suffering from a concussion. and it’s puzzling when a panel of experts is exchanging a series of these flabbosities as if they were in their second week of cheerleader camp. I don’t know how this snuck up on us, perhaps political correctness gone wild: Don’t say anything too forcefully. You might offend someone. I’m not advocating the Dick Cheney imperious introductory word, “Look…!” which indicated that he was through listening to your childish objections: “Here’s the real truth.” But c’mon, people. Cowperson up! There are some things in life that can be said confidently such as “green grapes cost too much”, “dogs are way better than cats”, and “Republicans are bad”.
Say goodbye to the high-five and excessive hugs? I was hoping that the coronavirus would eradicate two other pestilences: The high-five and excessive hugging. When high-fiving was introduced into society years ago, it was a novel way to express exuberance about a significant event such as a game-winning home run or winning the Lottery. Now it is an ever-present, annoying, socially obligatory gesture (try refusing to do a high-five!) to celebrate such events as a person coming into a room. If you’re over the age of 30 and you still do high-fives, turn your baseball hat backwards also. That’s really cool too. Hugs are for special occasions (wakes and mine rescues) and A-list relatives and friends, a handshake or friendly smile and nod will do for most occasions. (So back off, seldom seen Uncle Cletus!) and I will quote my grandson on bro hugs: “Eyuk!” I apologize for bringing these matters to your attention because now they will be on your mind like the lyrics to some inane song like, “The Brady Bunch Theme” (ooops!).
And get off my grass!
Jim McNiff is a witty, 84-year-old, left-handed, Irish Oniontowner.