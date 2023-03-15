When I was in college, I had a friend whose brother was in Columbine when the school shooting took place. This was before cell phones were carried all the time. My friend’s mother called me to go get her out of class. I can remember time moving so slowly as we awaited a call back from her mother. Finally, the phone rang, and we heard her mother’s voice with an update. With great relief, she announced he was just fine and was on the other side of the school and was able to make it out. I can remember watching the TV and seeing all the kids run out with their hands over their heads. I could hear the terror in their voices. It was truly horrific.
I share this memory because my kids’ school was “swatted” recently. That is, someone called in a credible threat to the school saying something along the lines of they were going to “shoot up the school.” This in turn caused the SWAT team to show up, terrifying every child within the school. According to the school, from the time of the initial call to the building being cleared was only 18 minutes. The response was swift, and the teachers, staff and responders did a wonderful job keeping our kids safe and calm. We parents got an email after the situation was cleared, notifying us what had happened. I found myself experiencing the same feelings I had had back on that day in college. I felt helpless and scared. What was I going to say to my kids? Why would someone want to do such a thing? I asked a friend, “Why would someone want to do this?” My friend believed it was done just to cause chaos.
That evening, I was scrolling Facebook and reading articles about what happened. Lots of people commented about sending “thoughts and prayers” or some variation thereof. Thoughts and prayers aren’t going to mend the damage done to the victims in this tragedy. Don’t get me wrong — thoughts and prayers are great! If a person is truly sending prayers, they would fall to their knees and pray and plead with God to do something, and then listen for a response. As for thoughts, a person would continually be thinking about the situation and contemplating what action could be taken.
The apostle James says, “Faith without action is dead.” (James 2:20) But what can we do? I fell to my knees and prayed about my children’s safety, as well as the safety of all the other kids in the same situation. Those kids needlessly lost a part of their childhood that day. The terror they experienced, the chaos of the day, may never go away for some of them. One thing we can do to respond is to be together with one another. As it was when I was in college, there was nothing to do but to sit together and not be alone. We, as a church, responded by highlighting what these kids are going through. We have a youth group and a space for kids to talk openly about anything they want, a judgment-free zone. Next thing I knew, I had kids calling on me to come over and talk with them and their parents. There is action to thoughts and prayers. Whether you are a believer or not, I believe God is with all those innocent kids. Please reach out to kids and check on them! Putting meaning and action behind your thoughts and prayers is the most important part.
The Rev. Adam Randazzo is the pastor of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Beverly and Ipswich.