One of the latest skirmishes in the nation’s culture wars involves the Red Sox throwing the towel at pitcher Matt Dermody — and this for launching a tweet years ago against the gay community. “Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God,” he wrote. “They will go to hell.” Should the Red Sox keep a homophobe on the roster? Clearly, the question is rhetorical.
But perhaps that question was poorly framed. What if it read, “Should the Red Sox keep a devout religious believer on its roster?” In his tweet, Dermody insisted that the sinfulness of gays is no mere opinion, but truth: “Read 1 Corinthians 6:9,” he advised. He hopes that homosexuals, like the rest of us, will repent for our sins. “I love you all in Christ Jesus,” he concluded. What if Matt Dermody’s heart was full, not of hate and prejudice, but just of love for Jesus, or of the particular Jesus he grew up with?
In the public’s conversation about our culture war issues — over women’s health care and control over their bodies, over sexual identity, over retaining facts in our history texts — the one thing that commentators seem reluctant to put on the hot seat is religion itself. (Reader, can you think of any reason why anyone would hesitate to blame religion for some of our nation’s ills?) But could Matt Dermody’s problem really be not his hate but his devotion? Is religion — or religiosity — his problem?
We seem to have no problem jumping all over the Taliban for enacting their cruel and intolerant vision of God’s Moslem kingdom on Earth. Imagine day-to-day life for a little girl in, say, Kandahar, who likes to dance, sing, or get an education. Most Moslems, in addition to most of humanity, reject the Taliban’s vision, but surely in his heart of heart the bearded Taliban loves his God and believes that he’s enacting God’s will.
We don’t like the Taliban. We would overthrow them if we could. But should we see America’s religious zealots as a kind of Taliban too?
The Taliban believe in their hearts that Allah wants women hidden in burqas and nowhere close to an office or university. Are there not religious zealots in our country who also, with God and Jesus in their hearts, insist on telling the rest of us how to live? Aren’t religious zealots in the U.S. stoking the flames of the raging culture wars?
I wasn’t raised in a religious home. As a kid, I sometimes envied my religious friends. For them, religion solved the problem of whether life held meaning, a question I struggled to find a secular answer to. Religion could unburden them of regret and guilt — through confession for Catholics and Yom Kippur for Jews. (I had to just stew.) and belief gave hope of eternal life. That was all a lot to envy.
Religion also provided a clear, universal, one-size-fits-all moral compass: Thou shalt not kill and all the rest of it.
Religion, in other words, is terrific, putting us at peace with existence and showing us how to live and behave. It’s not so terrific, I would argue, when it wants us to control how everyone else has to live and behave. Wouldn’t we all be better off if we followed whatever truth system we arbitrarily happened to be born into and agreed to let other people do the same? If pitcher Matt Dermody thinks that homosexuality is a sin, he should struggle not to be one. I just wish he wouldn’t impose his views on everyone else. If it’s painful for him to think that anyone bearing the rainbow flag is a sinner, let him console himself with this thought: It’s up to God, not to him, to deal with it. Likewise with abortion. Consider it a sin? Don’t have one. As for others? It’s not your business. Even if you believe in sin (I don’t), God doesn’t need you to interfere. Let God take care of it — we’re all in God’s hands, right?
Our dear Founding Fathers insisted that there be a separation of church and state, and with good reason. We don’t want to live in a nation that interferes with religious freedom or that tries to impose one belief system on everyone. But let’s not forget the other half of the equation — we also don’t want any particular religion interfering with the nation’s civic life either.
So maybe we should chill out on the zealotry. After all, if we don’t already have an American Taliban, we wouldn’t want one, right?
Rod Kessler lives in Salem and is a retired professor of English and writing.