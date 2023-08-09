When I came to Marblehead in 1965, Salem was that comfortable neighboring community with a nice variety of retail outlets, some good restaurants, terrific medical facilities and easy access to other towns on Boston’s North Shore. Though I was aware of the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the only reminder was maybe a witch on a broomstick logo here and there. Salem’s sprawling waterfront, chockablock with references to the city’s illustrious seagoing and literary past, and the grand homes about the Common made it evident that Salem had both a wealth of history and history of wealth.
Halloween as I remember it back then (and as echoed by several Salem residents I know from that era) was house to house trick-or-treating, roving bands of tween age pranksters and parties ... that’s it.
The year 1982 saw the launch by a Salem witch museum of Haunted Happenings, a monthlong carnivalesque celebration of Halloween which drew 50,000 visitors that year, which has come since to overspread most of September and to varying lesser degrees the rest of the year. It has grown to such proportion that it is expected to attract a million visitors in October this year alone!
Needless to say, though the crowds through the years have been manageable, there is a vast outlay of money required for public safety and cleanup. Though the advertising for Haunted Happenings is paid for by Salem’s tourism body, the caliber of tourist is far from a big spender. Mobs of costumed revelers marauding the city don’t tend to pause for haute cuisine. From mid-September on for miles around, the gridlock is miles long. Long-suffering residents of abutting communities in Lynn, Peabody, Beverly, Danvers, Swampscott, Marblehead — and Salem itself — have to go way out of their way to schedule appointments, dates, high school sporting events and mid-September through October.
The unfortunate irony of Haunted Happenings as the focus of Salem’s tourism marketing since 1982, is that it gives huckster-speak reference to the sad and tragic Salem Witch Trials, which, if anything, has lowered Salem’s public image the past 41 years. The Witch Trials, responsible for the deaths of 90 innocent people, call for a more respectful — even reverent — association, when you think about it.
As fate would have it, the tumblers in the lock have fallen into place, such that now is ideal to move up from Haunted Happenings. Salem has a new leader, Mayor Dominick Pangallo, who can look at things from a fresh perspective. The executive director of Destination Salem has left, and the organization has said it “will make a long and thorough search for a new executive director.” The third tumbler that falls in place allowing for consideration of a considerable upgrade in tourism focus, is that Haunted Happenings wraps up for this season Oct. 31.
It almost goes without saying that the branding to begin to bring into sharp focus ASAP pivots on Salem’s maritime glories, from the 1790s on when the 200 treasure-laden ships of the world’s first millionaire Elias Haskett Derby made Salem for 30-plus years the richest-per capita city in the country, created the fabulous Peabody Essex Museum, and elegant city that was home port to the world then ... and can easily re-become a magnet to international tourism and upscale Quality Dollar spending now.
As a veteran marketing/advertising man, winner of some of New England advertising’s highest creative awards and honors, with significant experience in tourism (Vermont, New Hampshire, NERCOM travel program — all six New England states), I urge Salem to seize the opportunity post-Nov. 1 to move upscale (international/Quality Dollars) in target audience positioning, and strive to begin bringing at least some of your new branding to market by March next year.
Bob Baker lives in Marblehead and has a branding and creative services firm there.