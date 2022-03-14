Had a lovely note from one of my wives this morning, one of my favorite wives, actually. I’ve had at least 10. I’ve tried making a list but I’m afraid I’ve forgotten one, or maybe more. I was married to Beth as a high school junior, and Nancy, I think it was, in my senior year. I was first married in fourth grade.
Make a hobby of acting in theatrical productions and you sometimes find yourself married, often to a perfect stranger. There’s no ceremony, no honeymoon. It’s just “Rehearsals start Thursday” and you’re suddenly a husband.
It’s certainly easier to be married if your wife never shows up onstage — I was President Benjamin Harrison at Franklin Elementary in Griffith, Indiana, but the First Lady never showed. When I played Felix in The Odd Couple, my wife left me even before I arrived.
But it’s when the wife appears onstage that you feel the real pressure of marriage. I was King Arthur in Gloucester, and in real life my Queen Guinevere was 35 years younger than me. In every scene, I felt that vast generation gap. Yet imagine the stress borne by the queen — played by lifelong Ipswich resident Ashley Whippen: She had to convince the Annisquam Village Players audience that she could actually love such an old geezer. (No wonder Guinevere fell for Lancelot by the end of Act I; he was way less moth-eaten than I was.)
I’ve had good wives, bad wives, loyal wives, and creepy, underhanded wives. I’ve treated wives royally and despicably, with varying degrees of affection and guilt. If you’re going to be a husband onstage, you have to be prepared for a wide variety of marital arrangements. In a musical at Stage 284 in Hamilton, my good wife died tragically in the opening moments. By Scene 2, I had a nasty new wife. Dang it, nothing could kill that woman. In a comedy staged at the Crane Estate, my first wife came back as a ghost and killed my second wife; then both ghost-wives turned on me. As if real-life marriage isn’t complicated enough.
Perform in very many plays and you’ll soon find yourself in a tangled web of relationships: Your wife in April turns out to be your mother in August and your daughter by Christmas. Your beloved in one show is your victim in the next. Two actor-friends of mine have been killing each other for years.
Sometimes the stage wife can come to your rescue in the real world. In a new musical staged in Wenham, my wife was played by the brilliant professional Liliane Klein. Early in rehearsals, I was overwhelmed and melting down, but Lili gently and patiently helped me get my head together. The show went well, the marriage ended, a friendship was born.
My real-life wife, the acclaimed director Kristina Grundmann, has sometimes appeared as my stage wife. This can cause additional layers of confusion. In a murder-mystery spoof years ago in Arizona, her character’s name was Jessica. At one point in a scene, I turned to her and boldly exclaimed, “Well, Kristina!...” There is no dialing back from a mistake like this. All you can do is hope the audience didn’t notice — or let them assume that “Kristina” is somehow the husband’s odd pet name for Jessica.
Kristina went on to establish Castle Hill Productions, a paid-amateur theatre group staging shows at the Crane Estate in Ipswich. Her reputation for excellence has contributed to a string of sold-out productions over the years. This season, Kristina is directing the Tom Stoppard play Arcadia. Two weeks prior to opening, every seat for the entire run had already been snapped up.
I’m not entirely stupid. Of all my wives, only one gets the standing ovation.
Doug Brendel lives in Ipswich with the dazzling theatrical icon Kristina etc., etc. Follow their real-life exploits leading a humanitarian charity in Belarus at NewThing.net.