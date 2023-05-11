In my last column (“Society writes the odds,” April 27) I described how every society — including ours — inevitably creates an elaborate context in which we live our lives. The circumstances that surround us emanate from every aspect and facet of society: Capitalism, technology, politics, media, the internet, education, religion, family, and more.
In a circular process, we are every day busily creating the arrangements and structures of society, while they in turn are every day contributing to creating us.
Every society, both by design and by default, is profoundly constraining. We are all conditioned by the norms, expectations, and realities surrounding us. For most people, young or old, the kinds of people we can become, the heights that we can attain, have a close relationship with the society we live in.
That is an under-appreciated fact. But our society today contains deep flaws and is dysfunctional and unhealthy in many ways, and we do not escape those realities unscathed.
If nobody is really truly free in a society, then it is young people who are the least free. This column is for them. It’s for toddlers through 12th-graders.
Every society has a vested interest in perpetuating itself. Societies do this by inducing conformities in their citizens. We adults are already mostly completed products in this regard, but young people — still significantly un-molded — require extra attention.
So society wields an entire range of institutions, incentives, disincentives, and messages to shape young people, create their values, and steer their desires and behaviors into socially and culturally “normal” ways. Young people must become “productive,” and stay within guardrails that reinforce the existing society.
There are a million ways that society works this construction on young people, but here I will focus only on technology.
In a true tyranny — although it is rarely recognized as such — we have imposed smartphones, laptops, screens, and the digital-virtual world onto our children.
From the time they are 2 years old, parents, caregivers, and society are basting children in screentime. Whether with games, videos, entertainment, “educational” apps, or Facetiming, we immerse children in digital experiences.
When children begin school, the laptop becomes the filter and mediator of that experience. From first grade through 12th grade, the message from adults is clear: School endorses the internet, the platforms, the apps, and — essentially — the arbitration of all learning through the use of computers and online engagement.
Sure, some schools try to teach digital literacy, and give warnings about the many dangers online. But most schools don’t fundamentally question the profound damage the web experience — over years — does to critical thinking capacities.
Parallel to their school experiences, young people conduct their lives through the smartphones that we have given them. Spending hours a day gaming, texting, liking, making and watching videos, sending selfies, and comparing their lives to everyone else’s, teens especially are being hugely shaped by the grip that their phones have on them.
Young people today don’t have a chance against the Webworld juggernaut. Adults have weaponized technology against them.
We have created hardware, software, algorithms, games, programs, and apps to both tether and addict our children to screentime. Webworld influences their behavior, colors their thinking, and constantly advertises to them.
With our technology, we shape their values, and we cause them to embrace and reinforce the digital technologies that maintain the dominant arrangements of society.
Additionally, children watch us. We adults model an absolute infatuation with screens. Whether by TV, laptop, or phone, we adults are constantly filtering our work, play, gambling, entertainment, texting, socializing, and commenting through some portal in Webworld. We can’t even start our cars without the “infotainment” screen coming on automatically. “On” is its default position.
So, with schools, institutions, gadgets, conveniences, the “Internet of Things,” smartphones, adult modeling, ever-expanding artificial intelligence, and all of society, we have produced young people who cannot conceive of ways of being without digital “connectivity.”
Most young people are paying a terrible price for what we adults have imposed on them. They are anxious, nervous, confused about values, unable to concentrate, and worried about the future. The online world is deeply unsettling. It is a morphing, unstable, emotional, whipsawing, and undermining world, and we have pushed young people into living in that world.
Young people can also see that the real world too is chaotic and increasingly unmanageable. As the place of Webworld in the real world continues to expand — for everyone — that very expansion will ensure that society becomes more bizarre, fragmented, and unable to solve its problems.
The power of technology and social media today is enormous and constitutes the largest negative force in society. Yet it has been normalized. So while visible, it also manages to be invisible. Its effects on the young accrue incrementally, over years. Young people unwittingly embrace it and become powerless to resist it.
I say to young people: Know what your involuntary immersion in Webworld is doing to you. Be aware that you don’t know a world without web imperatives. The freedom to live without constantly negotiating the online world was stolen from you.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of "Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We'll Face."