Love fish? You live in the right place. I’m a huge fan. Ipswich is a great place to enjoy fish. Think of all the wonderful fish you’ve enjoyed in Ipswich. Amazing freshness, quality, variety.
Of course, we may claim to love fish, but the fish may have an alternative perspective. As you’re gutting the fish, the fish is not feeling your love.
Love high school theater? You live in the right place. I’m a huge fan. Ipswich is a great place to enjoy high school theater. Think of all the wonderful high school theater you’ve enjoyed in Ipswich. Amazing freshness, quality, variety.
Of course, we may claim to love high school theater, but the high school theater students may have an alternative perspective. As you’re gutting the theater department, the theater department is not feeling your love.
Ask Google “how to gut a fish,” and you get 162 million answers. But not even one begins with the actual first step, which is to take the fish out of its appropriate, healthy environment, the place where it thrives: The water. A “fish out of water” may still be breathing when you gut it, but it won’t be for long.
Ask Google “how to gut a high school theater department,” and you get exactly zero answers. At least till this essay goes online.
Then, at least, the world will know how Ipswich does it.
The actual first step is to take high school theater out of its appropriate, healthy environment, the place where it thrives: The classroom. A high school theater program taken out of the classroom may still be breathing when you gut it, but it won’t be for long.
It’s actually a type of discrimination, what humans do to fish. We’ve chosen to single them out for our peculiar expression of “love.” and it turns out bad for the fish.
It’s actually a type of discrimination, what Ipswich does to theater students. While orchestra, band, and chorus students earn credit for after-school participation in their programs, and they’re free to take the classes in their specialty during “R-block,” theater students are barred from these options. Orchestra, band, and chorus programs have robust enrollments because it’s easy for a student to include those classes when they map out their schedules. Theater classes have consistently been taken by 15 to 20 students, but as many as 50 others want to and can’t because of scheduling conflicts.
Human beings’ particular discrimination regarding fish has been going on for thousands of years. Ipswich High School’s discrimination regarding theater students has been going on for quite a number of years. My own youngest child came up through the Ipswich theater department, graduating in the pandemic class of 2020. She’ll soon graduate with a full four-year BFA in Acting. The point being: She is among those Ipswich theater students most seriously dedicated to their craft. and yet, in her four years at Ipswich High School, she enrolled in only a meager two semesters of theater classes. Why? Because of scheduling conflicts due to the anti-theater R-block discrimination policy.
“How to gut a high school theater department” starts with making it hard for students to take the classes. Then you can claim that kids aren’t taking the classes you offer, so these under-enrolled classes need to be eliminated. (It’s like a fisherman cackling, “Heck, these fish didn’t work very hard to stay alive!”) So it won’t be enough to resurrect theater classes from the dead. The school’s historic anti-theater scheduling bias must be eliminated at the same time.
When the news broke about theater classes being canceled, the town-wide firestorm prompted the School Committee to respond with a public statement. They insisted that gutting theater classes does not “signal a lack of support for the arts.”
Nor does gutting the fish signal a lack of support for the fish.
Yes, we love theater. Pan-fried is best, I think.
Doug Brendel lives on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich, where he survives on a steady diet of seafood and cynicism. Check him out at DougBrendel.com.