Amid the culture wars, the turmoil of world events, and the polarization of the citizenry, America struggles to remain a cohesive place.
As a person who believes that each of us is worthy and should be accorded respect and equality, regardless of our identity and makeup, I want Americans to get along with brotherhood and good faith in each other. For a country as large and diverse as ours, that is difficult. It takes a people who can embrace fairness, compromise, and some patience. It takes individuals who can imagine the lives of others, and who can walk in their shoes.
We see how difficult this is when we observe the battles over individual rights and desires versus groups’ or society’s rights or needs.
Is an individual’s desire to own an assault rifle more important than society’s need to regulate them?
Is an individual’s right to free speech — even if promoting lies online — more important than the role of truth in a democracy?
Must a pastry chef’s right to refuse a customer’s request for a specific cake decoration take a back seat to the customer’s desired message?
Individual rights are important, but I am concerned that sometimes they are pursued as though existing in a contextual vacuum, not in a society of others.
It is with this concern that I have been following Lia Thomas’ efforts in the swimming world. Her fight this past spring to be included in women’s collegiate competitions troubled me.
Lia Thomas is a 23-year-old transgender woman just graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Born a genetic male, with a male’s anatomy, she became aware in high school that she felt female. She openly expressed that identity after her freshman year at college, and she began hormone treatments to suppress her testosterone levels.
Gradually transitioning, while also adding female hormones to her body, Lia started to feel happy, at peace, and true to herself. She no longer had to live partially hidden. That was a wonderful development. The freedom to be an authentic, integrated person is a gift that so many of us in the “straight” world forget to appreciate.
During Lia’s first three undergrad years, she was a member of Penn’s men’s swim team. By her senior year, she had completed the NCAA’s required testosterone reductions — and had complied with the association’s one-year waiting period for transitioning athletes — and so she became a member of the women’s team.
Performing as a woman against other women, Lia’s race results improved dramatically over the results she had been achieving while swimming in men’s competitions. In national rankings, as a male, Lia had been number 554 in the men’s 200-yard freestyle; as a woman she tied for 5th in this race in the 2022 NCAA championship.
She ranked 65th in the men’s 500-yard freestyle but won the national title while performing in the women’s race.
There is no debate about the physical advantages that Lia possesses over almost all other women, and her race results demonstrate that reality. Generally speaking, in almost every sport, men outperform women, and men’s race times are consistently 10 to 12% faster than women’s.
Men are generally taller, longer-limbed, stronger, and have more muscle density and mass than women. They have longer torsos, and greater lung and heart capacities. They have greater stamina.
These are real, observable, measurable competitive advantages. They are why for decades we have separated, by gender, post-puberty children’s and young adult sports. The whole fight to establish sports for girls and women recognized this reality.
But Lia did not transition to gain competitive advantage. She did it to live a full life. Her physical advantages are an inadvertent byproduct of that much more powerful imperative.
Nonetheless, that leaves the rest of society with a difficult choice. That is: What does fairness require as Lia — and eventually others — enters competitions against biological women? She hopes to compete in the 2024 Olympics.
As a person 100% supportive of Lia’s drive to be a woman, I nonetheless feel that it is unreasonable of her to expect that she will be taken today as a competitor on equal footing with other women athletes her age.
Her body and frame — which enjoyed full male development for 20 years — is largely that of a man’s. Physiologically, it’s a body built with 20 years of testosterone — ironically, a substance, like steroids, banned for women athletes. We ban those drugs because of the unfair advantages they offer.
My heart goes out to Lia for her lived life. What a courageous, strong individual she must be, and has to be, to transition at all — and in the public spotlight no less. The photos of her alone on podiums, while other swimmers celebrate, are heartbreaking.
Perhaps only long-training athletes can really understand and feel the fairness issue. For them, it is not abstract. Martina Navratilova, tennis champion, lesbian, and outspoken advocate for women’s rights, has said that she’d have had no chance at beating trans women. Their biological advantages are usually too great.
Lia should be free to create her life as she sees fit, with equal access to housing, health care, politics, marriage, and other things. But she should see that her unusual journey has created special circumstances regarding athletic contests. Ensuring basic fairness to innumerable other athletes is a responsibility and a context that must be weighed. Here, freedoms are conflicting.
