Nancy Pelosi’s historic tenure as House Speaker is about to end. Tributes will continue regarding all that she has accomplished, but two photos convey her mastery of the moment.
The first was taken in 1991 when she stood in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to remember those who had died in the infamous 1989 massacre of human rights activists. The second was taken just last week when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stood before Congress to ask America for continued support against Russia’s invasion.
When President Zelenskyy handed Speaker Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris his country’s flag, my mind flew back to the earlier photo, to a few days in September 1991 when Pelosi, her Congressional colleagues, and a handful of other Americans attracted world attention by the simple act of unfurling a human rights banner in the heart of Beijing. I was part of that small group who stood in Beijing in 1991.
Soon after the 1989 massacre, I joined Chinese activists who had escaped to the U.S. to form the Democracy for China Fund. I was its executive director. In the summer of 1991, we invited three House Members, including Pelosi, to travel to China on behalf of human rights. Little did we know the impact we would have.
In what was perhaps a sign of the attention we were generating from the very start, Beijing tried to block our trip, denying everyone a visa to enter China. The State Department offered a Plan B: The U.S. embassy in Beijing would itself invite the delegation to China. When we communicated that possibility to the Chinese government, the Beijing authorities caved and granted the visas. Indeed, the Chinese even paid for our hotel.
Two days before entering China, our delegation assembled in Hong Kong for final preparations. I convened a meeting of Chinese activists at our hotel where we decided to create a banner to be used at a ceremony in Tiananmen Square. It read: “To Those Who Died for Democracy in China”. We received the banner before we flew to Beijing on Monday, Sept. 2, 1991. For the next three days, we met with U.S. diplomats, high level Chinese officials, dissidents, and the Beijing-based press.
The concern of the Chinese authorities was evident throughout our visit. Secret police followed us. I initially scoffed at the idea that we were being watched carefully until someone suggested I leave the hotel. I did so for a minute and then returned to the lobby to sit again with my colleagues. Sure enough, four Chinese who had followed me to the street came back in and positioned themselves at the corners of the lobby.
At one point, I asked the front desk if I could copy a document. They pointed me to the back office where everyone greeted me by name. I got my copy and left quickly, a little spooked by the recognition.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the embassy provided us with two cars so that we could travel to a different hotel in Beijing to meet with two dissidents. The drivers were Chinese nationals — almost certainly in the pay of China. The cars arrived at our hotel almost an hour behind schedule; the drivers had supposedly got lost. Then, as we drove to the other hotel, the drivers got lost again. At one point, the drivers left the cars to ask for directions from a traffic cop. By now, the House Members had gotten into the surreal spirit of the moment and joked that perhaps the drivers should get directions from the unmarked security van that had been following us since we left our hotel.
Eventually, hours late, we made it to the other hotel — to find no one there. When we returned to our hotel, however, the two dissidents were waiting for us. We moved to my room where the dissidents told their story to members of Congress.
The climax of our visit was, of course, the ceremony in Tiananmen Square on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 4. That afternoon, Pelosi and her congressional colleagues hopped into a taxi in front of the hotel, asking to be driven to Tiananmen Square. They carried the banner.
With others from the delegation, I jumped into a second taxi. I looked back to see a parade of cars and vans following us — some with journalists who had been alerted to the event and the rest carrying Chinese security.
We walked to the center of Tiananmen Square where the three members of Congress unfurled the banner. Dozens of TV and print journalists captured the moment. It seemed we had surprised Chinese security since there were only a couple of uniformed officers. Secret police were also there, of course, which I discovered each time I sought to take a picture: Somehow, someone always jostled my arm to ruin the shot.
One of the two officers tried to stop the ceremony and tell the journalists to stop recording and to push back the hundreds of Chinese citizens who had been attracted by the unexpected activity. Too many tasks, of course, so he failed at all three.
That said, I saw the power of a police state whenever the officer pointed his index finger at the citizenry. As he swept the crowd with his hand, they pulled back in clear respect, if not fear. But, as he pointed at others, the earlier citizens rushed back in, as if filling a vacuum. Again and again, he swept the crowd; they would pull back and then come right back after his gaze moved on.
After a few minutes, the two officers sought to detain the House members. None of us spoke Chinese, so there was a brief stand-off. Finally, one of us had the bright idea that we begin to walk away. The officers tried to prevent that, but they still had to handle the press and the citizenry. So, after a few moments, the American delegation was able to put some distance between the police and us. We made it to the edge of Tiananmen Square and were able to flag down taxis that took us to our hotel.
We did not fully understand the impact of those few minutes in Tiananmen Square until back at the hotel — when our room phones started ringing with journalists calling from Beijing, America and Europe. One of my calls was from the CNN bureau chief in Beijing who described events after we left the square. The police detained CNN and other reporters, confiscating their video. An hour or so later, they were released, and the video was returned — to be played around the world.
The next morning, we flew back to Hong Kong and discovered that we were celebrities.
In the years since Tiananmen Square, Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly shown that she knows what to do when the world is watching. She showed that in Tiananmen Square; she showed that when President Zelenskyy handed her a flag; she showed that many times in between.
Leadership involves many arts. One of them is to know that a moment has arrived — and to know what to do with it. Pelosi has mastered that art.
Marshall Strauss and his wife Elaine Gerdine own Cinema Salem. In the 1990s, he was a human rights activist working for democratic reforms in China and later Russia.