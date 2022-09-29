The war in Ukraine, now in its eighth month, looks fated to be a long one. With Ukraine’s recent battlefield successes, the United States and NATO are no doubt recalibrating what they dare to imagine could be the outcome of this war.
During the shock of the early months of the war — with Russian troop advances and shelling and the consequent flight of 13 million Ukrainians — the mindset of Ukraine and its allies was focused nearly exclusively on defense and preventing Russia from overwhelming the country.
Now, having weathered those early assaults, Ukraine and NATO are publicly indicating their desire to win back all the territory taken by Russia, including Crimea and the Donbas region.
Would Russian President Vladimir Putin ever permit the “loss” (in his eyes) of Crimea and the Donbas? It is hard to imagine under what circumstances he would. It is also hard to imagine how Putin loses those two regions militarily. That could only be the case if he doesn’t choose to match the coming NATO escalation with his own escalation. Is that what he will choose?
Perhaps both sides are settling in for a very long war, a war of two or three years or more of duration. That thought is horrifying, not only in terms of the dying, suffering, and destruction in Ukraine, but in terms of the setback it would be to the need of the world’s people to unify, cooperate, and address the resource and ecological crises increasingly threatening societies around the globe.
As we watch the Ukraine war unfold and seesaw, and observe its consequences rippling across the world, and understand how unknowable its conclusion is, we should be thinking about the current trajectory toward conflict between Taiwan and mainland China.
Taiwan, the ambiguously sovereign island located a mere 110 miles from China’s mainland, has since World War II had a complicated identity. While thoroughly Chinese, the island is governed as a democracy while mainland China is authoritarian and communist.
For decades, both Taiwan and mainland China expected someday to reunify, and that hope had the effect of creating a sort of stalemated coexistence and tolerance between the two territories. Both sides seemed to recognize that war would not be a helpful or fitting measure to resolve their different conceptions of “China.” After all, both peoples are truly Chinese.
In ways similar to Ukraine and Russia, both mainland China and Taiwan are thoroughly integrated into the global economy. Both Chinese territories trade extensively with the entire world, and both produce assemblies, parts, and products that are critical to the uninterrupted operation of the technological, digital, and manufacturing processes of the modern world.
Mainland China manufactures just about everything consumed in the United States, and Taiwan produces the most advanced microchips in the world, chips that are used by Apple, Microsoft, Sony, Intel, Amazon, Google, Texas Instruments, Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, and General Motors.
Today however, events are occurring that threaten to upset the delicate balance that Taiwan and mainland China have tacitly established. The U.S. and China — with Taiwan caught in the middle — are escalating their saber-rattling and engaging in military “messages” to each other.
For a decade, this competition has been heating up. The U.S. has long had naval superiority in all the oceans, but now China is finally building its naval capacity in the South China Sea. To show our displeasure, a year and a half ago the U.S. conducted naval exercises in the Taiwan Strait that utilized two aircraft carrier groups of imposing size. The tit-for-tat continues today.
The U.S. is considering sending more missiles to our East Asian allies, and now frequently talks of “defending” Taiwan. Mainland China can be aggressive, no question, but the U.S. is provocative in its own political and military ways; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unnecessary visit to Taiwan in August was such an example. Another example can be seen in America’s increasing arms sales to Taiwan. We are pushing that island to arm itself to the teeth.
Just as President Putin for decades protested NATO’s growing hegemony, China’s President Xi Jinping protests the American hegemony “surrounding” China. Just because both Putin and Xi are essentially dictators — and their countries repressed — doesn’t mean that the U.S. hasn’t made, and isn’t making, mistakes in our foreign policy. Regarding Taiwan and China, the U.S. should be reinforcing the concept of two coexisting Chinas, not acting like war between the two is a foregone conclusion.
The world today lives in two, parallel, contradictory universes. In one reality, every nation on the globe within a couple of decades will face the chaos that will come from ecological deterioration, interrupted economies, broken systems, and dissolving societies. If we wanted to respond to that reality, citizens and leaders across the world would unite, cooperate, and work together to address our problems.
In the other reality, business as usual — war, arms production and sales, resource depletion, deforestation, corporate dominance, political cravenness, right-wing disinformation, and the infinite-growth paradigm — continues on.
These two realities cannot be reconciled. There aren’t easy solutions, if there are any at all. But one of these realities is our future.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.