It’s hard to comprehend that it’s been 14 years since one of our most famous and accomplished North Shore residents died.
John Updike, of 675 Hale St., Beverly, died on Jan. 27, 2009, at Kaplan Family Hospice House, also known as Care Dimensions, in Danvers, less than two months shy of his 77th birthday.
Lung cancer was the culprit. Danvers was never so famous than in becoming the dateline of Updike’s death, read and spoken in newscasts around the world.
He left behind his wife, Martha, four children, a golf game with which he constantly struggled for many years at his beloved Myopia Hunt Club, and an epic literary bibliography that garnered the Pennsylvania native global fame.
As much as he savored the opportunity over many years to play the revered Myopia layout, he also got a kick, for years, playing our region’s public nine-hole courses, like Cape Ann and Candlewood.
Described after his passing in rare two-page coverage, including a Page 1 start, in The New York Times as “a lyrical writer of the middle-class man,” Updike was the most prolific American writer of letters of varied forms in the second half of the 20th century.
The final tally — I hope you are sitting down — was 22 novels, 15 books of short stories, seven collections of poetry, five children’s books, a memoir and a play, as well as hundreds of contributions, including essays and book reviews, to his favorite magazine, The New Yorker, the one that gave him his first big break in journalism.
This scorecard does not include his one hugely popular book on his ruminations of the game he loved, “Golf Dreams,” and essays he wrote for the magazines published for the 1988 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline and the 2001 U.S. Senior Open at Salem Country Club.
The vast majority of these works were created from his gifted imagination in his two North Shore hometowns, first Ipswich, where he wrote in a small upstairs rental space downtown, and later in his Beverly Farms home where he wordsmithed overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
It all added up to his being described by one literary critic as “the Mozart of American letters.”
My distant friendship with the man began in 2000 when I served as executive editor of the U.S. Senior Open championship magazine. Through legendary Myopia head golf professional Bill Safrin, I inquired whether John would consider writing an essay for our publication. After all, he was a senior golfer, like the 156 players, led by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson and defender Hale Irwin, who would be invading our region for this prestigious tournament, televised worldwide, the end of June.
He’d penned “Television Golf,” a witty essay on the way most of us watch golf, for the 1988 U.S. Open championship magazine. He just might get a kick out of contributing to our program. I was right.
John said he’d be happy to to oblige, and he gave us an Updike gem — “On Being Senior.” Everyone loved it so much that I, as executive editor 16 years later, used it again for the 2017 U.S. Senior Open magazine at Salem Country Club, in partial tribute to the author, but also because I knew it would be either an enjoyable first read for new fans or a surprise treat for fans who were watching their second Senior Open at the Peabody venue.
John waved 80% of his usual fee for the piece so we could keep within budget. Salem Country Club, in gratitude, invited John and a guest to join yours truly for lunch and a game at Salem in August that year, the very first time he said that he’d played the Donald Ross gem. Accompanied by his young New York-based agent, Updike loved every minute of the 18 holes. He called the course “truly hallowed ground, like where I play most of my wayward golf.”
We all played lousy but had a great time. I marveled at how Updike walked the velvet turf like a kid waking up on Christmas morning awe-inspired. Before departing the club, we talked about a game at Myopia and another game at Salem. But neither ever occurred. I guess we were both too busy.
But we kept in touch. A couple years later we met on the seventh tee at Bill Flynn’s Lakeview course in Wenham for a photo shoot for an “18 Questions With John Updike” cover feature I was doing for North Shore Golf magazine.
The next thing I knew, the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner was gone, far too soon. What an imaginative magician; work he loved, putting words together that made us often chuckle and occasionally cry. Thankfully, he will live forever in his stunning volume of writings.
Gary Larrabee was a member of The Salem News sports staff for 25 years.