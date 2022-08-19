Donald Trump’s resume of despicable, dishonest, and unethical behavior is remarkable both for its length and its variety. However, the recent allegations that the disgraced and defeated former President was hiding the nation’s nuclear secrets in the basement of his golf club alarm even the most jaded and cynical amongst us. It is a new low. And, this is a man who can manage to sink lower, I promise you.
While alarming, it is not surprising that someone like Trump, with his background of unearned privilege, would not view the concept of the Public Trust with much regard. What is surprising (as well as alarming) is to see so many of my fellow citizens calling for violence against law enforcement or questioning the motives of FBI agents serving a warrant. These are public servants about the public’s business, observing every protection the Constitution affords, after all.
Trump apologists have been loud in proclaiming many theories as to why, despite the apparent violation of record retention laws, the defeated former President is blameless. Maybe Obama did it too (he didn’t). Maybe Trump declassified everything (he didn’t). Maybe Joe Biden ordered the raid for political reasons (he didn’t do that either). All we know right now, is that documents were recovered from Trump’s personal possession — documents that should have been secured. We also know that the FBI recovered them as part of an inquiry into potential violations of the Espionage Act. Given the facts, these irresponsible calls for violence are exposed for what they are: A desperate attempt to subvert justice and for the former President to avoid accountability for any potential violations of law.
Trump and his Republicans know what they are doing. Anyone who studies the history of republics, and understands how they die, knows what he is doing. Republics die when individuals become more powerful than institutions — when the law can no longer police the actions of the rich and the politically connected. Most importantly, they die when their citizens abandon virtue and reason and run from hard truths to find false comfort in the lies of the would-be dictator and the rest of us give in to threats and bullying.
Our democratic form of government is the hardest form of government there is for the common person. It makes demands on you and your character — at times unfair demands, when all you want to do is be left well enough alone and look after your own plot of earth. This reticence to action is understandable when we have much to lose, especially when those who oppose evenhanded application of the law threaten violence if you dare try.
Clear-eyed, we must understand that if we, as a society, move forward with holding Trump accountable for any potential violations of law, some number of his supporters will threaten violence and some subset of them will actually carry out those threats. Rightwing violence is a political reality in the United States. But, this is not a reason to be deterred.
For those afraid of the violence that investigating the former President will bring, I understand. I am afraid, too. But, I’m also afraid that failure to vigorously investigate a crime because a politician is involved will end our American experiment. We will cease to be what one Massachusetts Founding Father called, a nation of laws, not of men, and be hurled backwards into the dark ages of superstition and arbitrary government by the most cruel. No. This outcome is unacceptable and we must brave the consequences of even and equal enforcement of the law, whatever they may be. We cannot allow threats of violence to trump our need for justice.
Tristan R. Brown is a Peabody resident, local activist, and host of the YouTube Channel Thinkin’ About Politics. Contact him at thinkinaboutpolitics@gmail.com, or find him on Twitter @politicsthinkin.