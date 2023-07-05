Sunday mornings have many things taking place. Sports events, dance recitals, concerts, and many other things are all fighting for our attention. All of these things are important and add value to our lives. Church is another facet that adds value to your life. It seems the world is very divided on the “type” of people who attend church. There appears to be a preconceived notion of who attends church on a Sunday morning. Along with this notion, there seems to be a notion that the people who attend church do not like the other things happening on Sunday mornings. For me, this could not be further from the truth. I enjoy going to see a baseball game or going to a concert. I also enjoy going to church on Sunday mornings. To me, no game or event could compare to what I receive on Sunday mornings; I receive unconditional love and support, a feeling that I am in a place in which I belong, and the knowledge that I can be who I am.
As I previously stated, this world seems to think we are all religious zealots; crazy Christians. For some, this may be true, but the vast majority of us are as normal as the next person. We believe in a higher power; we believe that we are not alone, and that we are truly loved! At Living Faith, we are growing. We just had a new members class of eight people join. Someone asked me why I thought we were growing, and I responded, the Holy Spirit is at work with something special for us. Currently, I am teaching a confirmation class. Confirmation is a class that teaches kids in grades 7-12 just what it means to be a Christian. At the end of the course, these kids will stand in front of the church and profess their faith in Jesus Christ; it will indeed be a celebration. These kids have shown me an insight into the minds of teenagers, and, let me tell you, it is nothing like when I was a teenager. These kids are dealing with bullying, grades, social media pulls, and many other things. It is not easy for them, but on Sunday morning, they feel they can be themselves and come as they are. They have shared that some friends have asked why they go to church, and some respond by simply saying I like it. I can tell you the church is in good hands with these kids. They constantly impress me with what they know.
Methodists are known as a social justice movement. We are constantly fighting oppression and injustice in the world. You may have yet to hear of us, but I assure you that, someday, you will hear about the work we are doing in the world. In most natural disasters, the Methodists are the first responders with boots on the ground through United Methodist Commission On Relief (UMCOR). The Greater Church is building schools in rural Africa, bringing doctors to those who generally do not have health care, and building homes in the USA, among many other things. We believe that together, with God’s help, we can make a change in this world.
The Rev. Adam Randazzo is the pastor of the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Beverly and Ipswich.