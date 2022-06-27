When a draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked last May, some were shocked the Supreme Court would take the extraordinary step of stripping away a person’s right to privacy, health care, and safe abortion. For many others, however, Alito’s opinion and the willingness of four other justices to follow suit was no surprise at all. Conservative lawmakers have been signaling for decades a desire to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that gave pregnant people access to abortion care and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling that upheld it. Since the Obama administration, they promised their pro-birth electorate to do this through a sustained conservative majority on the Supreme Court. These lawmakers delivered on their promise last week after a 6-3 ruling that upholds the Mississippi state law banning abortion after 15 weeks and a 5-4 ruling that overturns the protections Roe once afforded.
In the blink of an eye, abortion access has become difficult if not impossible in many states. Thirteen states have “trigger laws” that will take effect within a month banning most or all abortions, and seven more are likely to follow suit later this year. Additional states have passed laws that make it difficult for pregnant people to access abortion care by placing restrictions on insurance use, requiring parental consent for minors, requiring intrauterine ultrasounds, and enforcing waiting periods.
This is dangerous business. Although some states’ restrictive abortion laws include exceptions for when pregnancy is a result of rape or incest or endangers a person’s health, most states set to ban abortion immediately do not. Moreover, national data show that pregnancy always comes with risk, and this risk is greater for some than others. A National Institute of Health report published last year highlighted stark racial disparities in maternal mortality in the United States. Not only does the United States rank last in maternal mortality compared to other industrialized countries, but Black childbearing people are nearly four times more likely than their white counterparts to die during or shortly after childbirth. The mortality rate associated with safe abortion is much lower than the mortality rate associated with childbirth. Does this mean people should stop having babies? Of course not. Should the United States do everything in its power to address persistent racial disparities in maternal mortality? Absolutely. However, given that abortion access is fundamental to a person’s reproductive health, people with uteruses must have the right to choose which risks they are willing to take.
Removing the protections afforded by Roe will also affect the nonbinary and transgender community in significant ways. Many nonbinary and transgender people can give birth regardless of their gender identity. Moreover, as a group often reluctant to access health care due to uninformed providers and past experiences of discrimination, overturning a court ruling that ensures a right to privacy in health care is particularly dangerous. Although Alito emphasized that his opinion speaks to “the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” the political landscape in many parts of the country continues to threaten the rights of nonbinary and transgender people. It should come as no surprise that many are skeptical.
Finally, removing access to safe abortion threatens the health of pregnant people who will most assuredly continue to seek abortions anyway. Amanda Jean Stevenson, a sociologist at the University of Colorado Boulder, recently published research suggesting that a total abortion ban would increase pregnancy-related death by 21%. For non-Hispanic Black people, that number is closer to 33%. Last week’s decision will have deadly consequences, especially for minors and people who cannot afford to travel to parts of the country where abortion is protected. The court’s ruling fans the flames of a culture war that continues to threaten the foundation of our democracy and calls into question the wisdom, morality, and impartiality of our nation’s highest court. Abortion will likely remain legal in Massachusetts. The Commonwealth currently allows for abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, and beyond 24 weeks in the case of a fatal fetal anomaly or to ensure the health of the pregnant person. Many state leaders, including Governor Charlie Baker, are vocal advocates for abortion access. The same obviously cannot be said at the federal level. In May, Democrats moved to set up a vote to enshrine abortion access into federal law. However, without the 60 votes needed to move past a filibuster, the vote failed in the Senate. Access to safe abortion is a fundamental right, one that encompasses the right to privacy, equality, bodily autonomy, and freedom from violence. As a moral and ethical imperative, people must have access to all the tools necessary for family planning, including access to contraceptives and abortion care.
So how can you help? Consider supporting national organizations like Planned Parenthood, the Abortion Care Network, and The Brigid Alliance, or regional organizations like the Eastern Massachusetts Abortion Fund, the Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts, and The Jane Fund, that provide financial assistance to people seeking abortion both within and outside of Massachusetts. Be sure to research legislators’ positions on abortion and reproductive rights and vote accordingly. Participate in campaigns like Abortion Out Loud and Shout Your Abortion where people can share their abortion stories to destigmatize the procedure. Most of all, listen to the people for whom this issue is a matter of life or death. We are terrified, angry, and heartbroken, and we deserve more than what Alito’s court has to offer.
Sara Moore is an associate professor of sociology at Salem State University.