Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and thousands of other platforms and apps have been phenomenally successful at monopolizing our attention and wreaking havoc in societies across the world. Now, the major digital platforms are developing the next enlargement of online “life.”
The most dominant corporations behind the internet – Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, and others – are currently hard at work building “virtual reality” systems. These systems create just what their name implies: places, environments, events, and experiences that exist not in the real world but in a fabricated online world.
And during the time a person is online in a fully immersive virtual reality setting, he is not and cannot be aware of real life. His mental consciousness is totally submerged in an illusory landscape that exists entirely and only as a software-generated simulation.
This is different from “augmented reality,” where, for example, fictitious characters are portrayed against a backdrop of actual, real places. Pokemon Go, the fantasy game played by hundreds of millions of people across the world, is an example of an augmented reality game. The human player looks at his smartphone or tablet and sees chimerical creatures existing within whatever real geographical space he happens to be in.
In virtual reality, the tech platforms or the users may create facsimiles of real places – cities, beaches, ballparks, airplane cockpits – but also possible are backdrops or contexts that are 100% conjured up by the imagination. The user will have infinite choice about what world he’d like to enter and he may choose to inhabit these worlds as himself or any other person or creature – and for any purpose.
In virtual reality, the user may participate individually or in coordination with friends or strangers. He might see virtual reality as entertainment, or a place to work, conduct business, or make money. Virtual reality will be full of advertisements and “influencers, and, like gaming, full of ways to spend money. For sure, just as on the web today, there will be no shortage of preying and malicious users.
Facebook – now rebranded as “Meta” – is aggressively seeking to develop and provide a virtual reality system that we will find irresistible. Probably wearing headsets at first, we will stay in one spot – sitting or standing – and be immersed in an illusory environment. We will be mentally transported, in the sense that we will engage fully with this world. We may even believe that we are actually in it. For many people, it will eventually become more attractive and more real than the real world.
Wearing the headset, a user’s vision, hearing, perceiving, and thinking will be stimulated and filled with the content and experience of the virtual world he is in. The user can select the entertainment and pleasures that he wants to have. He can choose who to be, how smart or powerful to be, and what his life looks like.
Watch the 2018 movie, “Ready Player One,” and you’ll get a good introduction to sophisticated virtual reality. Facebook’s VR will probably be more compelling than the game depicted in that film. For Facebook aspires to create a “metaverse,” where more and more of the elements of real life – work, business, finance, shopping, play, love – happen online in virtual reality. Facebook’s goal is to outcompete real life and to relocate the line between reality and unreality.
If we think photos, videos, texting, gaming, newsfeeds, comedy, porn and everything else about the web is addictive and atomizing now, just wait until people get a taste of advanced virtual reality. Our pleasure centers in the brain will light up powerfully.
If we think the major platforms and apps track, profile, and manipulate us now, just wait until we become hooked on virtual reality. Tracking our eyes as we move through complex and multiple simulated environments – over time – Facebook will gather immense amounts of new data about us – all the better to keep us logged in.
Initially, headsets will be clunky and expensive. But the technology will get sexier and more sophisticated, and headsets eventually will be free because the platforms will recoup their cost (and more) from advertisements and online consumer spending.
As the real world continues to become increasingly dysfunctional, and as individuals continue to be relatively helpless to change the big picture, we have turned more and more to technology, connectivity, and online life – whether it be for information, entertainment, communication, or activities. As a people, consequently, we are siloed, distracted, poorly informed, and often irresponsible.
The internet, despite many wonderful features, has not – overall – helped us to be the people we need to be today.
Now, with virtual reality looming, we are about to let loose on ourselves yet another web product that we are ill prepared to cope with.
We act as though the human mind is of little account, as though we can be careless of it, and let it feed on drugs, distraction, and incoherence. Human society is flailing for many reasons. The internet is one of them, and virtual reality will make the web even more undermining. As is said at the end of “Ready Player One,” “only reality is real.”
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.