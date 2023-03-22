Humans talk too much. We listen too little.
Take a minute and really sit with the first statement: We talk too much. At any given moment of any given day, you can turn on the TV or pop online and find dozens of talk shows. They come in every size and flavor. We have:
- Political talk shows
- Sports talk shows
- Entertainment talk shows
Heck, there are even talk shows that are all about talking about the other talk shows. This is a prime indicator we talk too much — there are shows we watch or listen to featuring people who aren’t doing anything else but sitting around in a studio of some sort talking. Often, after we watch or listen to these shows, we chat with other people to talk about what the talk show hosts were talking about. See, I told you — we talk too much. I think this is because we are way too highly impressed with ourselves and have convinced ourselves that every word or idea we drop out is worthy of attention.
This propensity to talk too much leads directly to the second statement: We listen too little — to one another. While we are greatly talented at flapping our gums, we are severely lacking in listening to others. There are several reasons we aren’t good at listening. The prime one is that we are far more concerned with making sure we are being heard, that our thoughts and ideas are getting out there, than providing space for someone else. Ask yourself how often you engage in conversation with others and really listen to what they say without getting distracted by your own thoughts about how you’ll respond.
OK, I’ll readily admit I’m coming off a little rant here today. But bear with me. There is a reason I am sharing this.
When we talk too much and listen too little, we say the wrong things. Sit with that for a moment, if you will. How much brokenness, harm, division, fighting and hurt feelings have come from us talking too much and listening too little? How often have we done or said the wrong thing because we have entirely missed the point someone was trying to make?
One of the quintessential philosophical questions in life is, ‘Why are we here?’ The answer is relationships. We are here, we exist for, relationships — for community. To build one another up, to help one another become the best versions of ourselves we can be.
Theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote a book during World War II in Germany called “Life Together,” in which he discusses how we can be a healthy community. He writes that we should be more silent, that we should talk less and listen more. When we do this, he says, we can do life together in such a way that “(m)uch that is unnecessary remains unsaid. The essential and helpful thing can be said in a few words.”
I can look back so many times over the course of my personal and professional life as a pastor and see where I did the opposite of what Bonhoeffer advises, where I said the unnecessary and I caused harm and brokenness.
We are so desperate to be right and for someone else to be wrong that we refuse to stop, close our mouths, open our ears and hear why someone else might think what they think. My hope this morning is that if you have stuck it out with me this long in reading these words that you take time and reflect on where you might fall on this spectrum of talking too much and listening too little. There are more than enough people talking. Perhaps today you and I can do more listening.
The Rev. Joshua Manning is pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church of Ipswich. Midweek Musings rotates among North Shore clergy.