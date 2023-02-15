Over the last few days, the world has watched helplessly the suffering and death in the disastrous earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In the first morning after the quake, as the scale of the destruction emerged, two rescuers ran from the rubble, carrying a newborn baby. The mother had died, but the baby was alive.
There it is. Welcome to the miracle.
Our lives are often touched by pain and sorrow — sometimes, in a magnitude beyond that which we can stand. Yet out of the suffering, there always emerges the miracle. The question is whether or not we choose to see it.
Recently, another child just landed on the planet, and this one was my first grandson. Staring into his eyes, I could see he was looking around with confusion and amazement. Seven months later, it’s almost all wonder in his confidence.
We have each seen the world alive through the eyes of a child, because we were all children once. The secret to that state of mind is that every time the miracle calls, the child takes up the invitation. Then comes adulthood with all its cynicism, frustration, anger, and constant efforts. Eventually, this erodes in most of us the ability to see the miracle.
Ironically, this wearing out through age finally has some value. In a recent interview, the author Salman Rushdie said: “When I was young, I faked wisdom and exuded energy. As an old man, I fake energy and exude wisdom.”
Behold another invitation to the miracle. Worn out from the problems of life, maybe we can take a rest and begin to observe that the miracle never ends. Indeed, it is always in-breaking even though we often overlook its arrival. Yes, sometimes this happens on the mountaintop, but most of the time it shows up in the ordinary.
I’m writing this message on Valentine’s Day, and I’m about to officiate at the marriage of two people who were childhood sweethearts. Then their paths separated and they went off to separate lives. Now 55 years later they have found their love again in their old age. The ceremony is actually happening in the hospital where the groom is recovering from a bought with COPD. It never stops. Welcome to the miracle.
The Rev. Tom Bentley is the pastor of First Congregational Church of Rowley.