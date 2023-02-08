Blessed is the one who finds wisdom, and the one who gets understanding. Proverbs 3:13.
Forty-five years ago this week I was enjoying the excitement of being snowed in. That was the Blizzard of ’78. The North Shore was closed down for several days while the Army from Fort Bragg rescued stranded motorists on Route 128. Being from the south, 2 inches of snowfall was a major snowstorm. I earned a few dollars digging out a driveway for a neighbor on Dodge Street in Beverly.
What sticks in my memory was the prognostication of my employer the night before the blizzard: “I think it will pass over.” It passed over, all right, with vengeance!
As I write this article, the sun is a clear blue and the ground clear of snow. Next week, who knows? Maybe March will bring another blizzard? That is the excitement of living on the North Shore. No one can be sure of when and what the wind will bring with it.
So, I have learned over those 45 years since, are the ways of the Lord. Sunshine, blizzard, mild weather, storms — they all come. Sometimes the weather is predictable, oftentimes not. Sometimes we wonder how it is that we are so blessed. Sometimes we are crying out to God, “Why me?” The wind of fortune (good and ill) will blow, however much we may or may not be prepared.
I have learned because of the unpredictable wind to stop asking why. Why is this happening to me is an unfruitful and even dangerous question to ask. Trying to match cause with effect only invites futility. Let’s say I conclude that my misfortune is the result of a particular sin. My illness is due to being rude to my neighbor, for example. That kind of reasoning ignores that other people are rude and yet are quite healthy.
It also raises my expectation that God, now that I’ve learned my lesson and have started being nice, must now heal me. and if God does not heal me, then he is in the wrong. It also ignores the many other sins in my life. The point is that I always have sins to deal with; I always have lessons to learn. To link a specific sin or lesson to learn as the cause of a misfortune is at best a hit or miss venture.
No, I do not ask God why a “blizzard” comes my way. I do ask what — what can I learn from it now that it has come? I doubt that God sent the Blizzard of ’78 because I needed the extra dollars earned from snow shoveling or as punishment for complaining about the cold. But I did learn some good lessons, nevertheless. I learned there is beauty even in storms and from what the storm produces. I learned that storms can bring out the best in neighbors, even heroism. I learned that life can go on even when the regular routine of life is abruptly halted. and yes, I learned that, if I am entrepreneurial enough, I can earn a few bucks to improve my lot. It has been harder for me to cure my complaining about cold weather, though! (Is that why God brought me back up north to experience sub-zero temps?)
What, not why, will be much more beneficial to take you through the blizzards of your life, especially the blizzard that seems interminable. You will never be able to answer the why, and no answer given to you will ever be satisfactory. Focus on the what. What can you be learning? The real difference between those who make progress in life and those who do not lie in this distinction. Some get caught up in the why and end up angry and stuck in their blizzard. Others become wiser, more capable, and more satisfied because they allowed their blizzard to teach them profitable lessons.
I like the sunshine, and I hope it continues through the winter. We both know that it will not. If not a blizzard, there will at least be enough “wintry” weather to try this southerner’s spirits. Maybe coming back up to the north will remind me of those lessons learned long ago.
Marion Clark is the interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church Northshore in Ipswich.