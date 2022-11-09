I was telling a friend a story I read by a woman who prayed after a catastrophic flash flood in Rapid City, South Dakota. Her prayers brought many answers. “One of the most remarkable was a group of electricians on vacation in the Black Hills, who decided to spend several days of their vacation going from house to house in my neighborhood reconnecting homes for electricity,” Karen Gunderson Olson wrote in the Christian Science Sentinel, Feb. 27, 2006.
“Just by coincidence, there was a group of electricians nearby,” my friend commented with a knowing chuckle. My friend worked in disaster relief for the Red Cross. She saw, time and again, coincidences of people with unique skills coming to the aid of people needing those skills.
Webster’s dictionary defines “coincidence,” in part, as “an accidental and remarkable concurrence of events, ideas, etc., at the same time, suggesting but lacking a causal relationship.”
The electricians and Ms. Olson didn’t have a causal relationship, but each had a relationship with God. God’s love gave the electricians their unselfish idea. Olson prayed because she knew to rely on God’s love. She ends her account with a quote: “And Love is reflected in love,” from Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy (page 17). “Love” is capitalized here as another name for God.
I love coincidences. Charles Dickens’ fiction is full of them. I might roll my eyes over diamond-in-the rough Sidney Carton’s life-saving resemblance to aristocrat Charles Darnay, in “A Tale of Two Cities,” but I always weep at the tender finish.
My favorite coincidence involves my mother-in-law as a child. She wanted to go to Sunday School. Her mother, not a churchgoer at that time, said young Virginia could pick any Sunday School she could walk to without crossing any big streets. She chose the one at the local Christian Science church. She didn’t become a Christian Scientist until later in life. Something she remembered from Sunday School led to a quick healing of her toddler son after he fell. She and her husband joined their local Christian Science church, and eventually they were bringing seven children to Sunday School.
Another coincidence: When I started college, there was no room for me in the dorm. I house-hunted while temporarily sharing a tiny apartment with another freshman and her boyfriend. In my journalism class, a daily newspaper was required reading. Coming back late from another unsuccessful search, I could only find The Christian Science Monitor to read over dinner in a coffee shop. It had all the current events I needed to pass the Friday news quiz. There was also (and still is, in print or online) an article on Christian Science. Praying the way the article outlined, I found a cozy boarding house near campus in an unexpected way.
That first night in a room of my own, I lay on my bed feeling so at home. Grad students were speaking Chinese on the back porch. Since I don’t speak Chinese, I figured this “all’s well” feeling came from God. So I started to go to the Christian Science Reading Room on my way to school to find out more. I graduated and went to work at The Christian Science Monitor, the same spring as the fifth child of the girl who went to a Sunday School where you didn’t have to cross any big streets. Coincidence? I think so.
Maggie Thomas is the Reading Room librarian at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ipswich.