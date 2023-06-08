“Morning after morning Vermeer sits at his easel, as the world rages out there, the world where people are kneeling in subjection, where people are being branded with a hot iron.”
That’s a quote from journalist Teju Cole writing a recent review of the current art exhibit at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. He is referring to Jan Vermeer, a Dutch artist in the mid-1600s who is renowned for paintings imbued with a feeling of tranquility and soft, indirect, and subtle lighting. Yet Vermeer painted during a turbulent time of wars, slavery, and terrors.
The Rijksmuseum has gathered 28 of the artist’s paintings for the show.
In his review, Cole marvels at the pieces, which are mostly quiet, indoor domestic scenes of ordinary people — a milkmaid, a geographer, a girl reading, or a woman writing a letter. With natural light from a window on the left — Vermeer’s frequently used setting — the human subjects appear placid, composed, and at peace.
They exist seemingly sheltered from and unaffected by the rough and tumble of the world outside their window, and they appear timeless. Vermeer has captured them in a moment and in a way that makes the painting nearly a still-life. In the painting — and in the lives of the people portrayed — it looks as though life and time have stopped.
There is no motion or sense of movement in the paintings. It does not look like the scenes’ subjects are about to go somewhere, or do something else. They look like they will be where they are, forever.
The still-life effect is enhanced by the exquisite renderings of the objects in the paintings. Household things such as cups, vases, baskets, jewelry, carpets, and musical instruments are depicted with intricacy and realism. Similarly, the pictures’ wools, velvets, laces, stained glass, porcelain, ceramics, and other materials and textures are portrayed in painstaking detail.
This craftsmanship is an acknowledgement of the meaningful physicality of the world that the paintings’ human subjects live in. To some degree, the people in the paintings are deriving some of their calmness and equanimity from the care with which the artifacts — all hand-crafted — surrounding them were made.
That Vermeer chose to — and could — summon up and paint such striking human serenity and physical artistry is what is impressive. Furthermore, it is the gaping distance between the artist’s cozy scenes and the societal conditions and practices of the time that is notable.
For the world outside the windows of Vermeer’s quiet households was anything but orderly or secure. Mid-1600s life was hard and precarious. Although Holland was more civilized than most regions of the world, “civilized” was a relative term in the 17th century.
People lived in poverty, starvation or freezing were common, sickness or infection often led to death, and women and babies died during childbirth. The average lifespan was about 35 years.
Ignorance and brutality were the norm. Religious and territorial wars wracked Holland, and intolerance and corruption characterized governing monarchies.
Beheadings, hangings, torture, and mutilation were routine, and people were summarily pirated from their homes if thought to be disloyal intellectuals or heretics.
Of course, all societies contain multitudes. Contemporaneous with this landscape of grimness, individuals like Spinoza, Rembrandt, Rubens, Descartes, and Francis Bacon were laboring to bring knowledge, reason, tolerance, and beauty to civilization.
Today, nearly everybody likes Vermeer’s paintings. We recognize the idyllic peacefulness — the absence of stress and anxiety — portrayed in the pieces and reflected in the faces of the people in the pictures. Perhaps we wish to be in those scenes.
Vermeer’s people appear to have a capacity for composure and inner direction that is independent of the current events and uncertainty of their actual society.
Today, we are aware that our world has many incompatible realities. Existing side-by-side are piggish wealth and extreme poverty; gentle humanists and brutal bigots; peaceful societies and war-torn countries; and constructive fraternity amid a myriad of divisive forces.
We are aware that, overall, society is fragmenting and deteriorating, and ordinary people are relatively powerless to arrest that slide.
Vermeer’s paintings remind us of living with these dualities. We wish for their resolution.
In the meantime, we are sometimes able to pause our anxieties — slow our breathing and quiet our minds — held for a moment or longer by some tranquil setting or experience.
In periods of chaos, time and events race forward, seemingly beyond our getting ahold of them.
But in peacefulness and equilibrium, time stands still.
Like Vermeer, we sit at our metaphorical easels, as the world rages out there.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.