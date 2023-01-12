Recent reports of allegations of sexual misconduct against teachers in Salem, Peabody, and Danvers have been highlighted in local newspapers. With that often comes misconceptions regarding the impact of trauma on the brain and individuals’ decision-making capabilities. An example of this was quoted in the response by the lawyer of Robert Vandenbulcke, 65, after the acquittal on charges of sexual assault during his employment at Essex Tech in Danvers. Vandenbulcke’s lawyer, Gerard Laflamme, was quoted saying:
“If he (the victim) was indecently touched once and he had information from his friends that something had happened to them, why in God’s name would you go back... That flies in the face of common sense. A 16-year-old kid who has just been touched and feels disgusted, he feels violated, is not going to go back.”
While we respect the jury’s decision and cannot speak on behalf of any of the aforementioned cases, at the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center, we feel it is necessary to provide the most up-to-date research behind how the brain responds to a threat and how it impacts our decision-making capabilities.
When we think of trauma, many think of “fight or flight.” The vision of a cornered lion ready to defend, or a gazelle running to safety may pop into our brain. However, a response that many often misunderstand is the “freeze” response. A couple of examples of this is the “deer in headlights” or a mouse playing dead when safety is at risk. An even less commonly known fourth response called “fawn” or “please and appease” has also been noted in research. An example of this is difficult to identify in nature as researchers believe evolution plays a part in a more complex response as fawn. An example of this would be an individual attempting to please a person of authority in order to avoid physical, social, or emotional harm.
This research came into practice as police officers reported concerns regarding the validity of sexual assault survivor’s reports. Investigators noticed that survivors would often have difficulty recalling the events of an experience, would remember details of an event in fragments and adjust their statement, finally, they noted that oftentimes victims wouldn’t fight back, yell, or leave situations where they felt threatened.
Clinical psychologist Jim Hopper’s notable research demonstrates that trauma has a significant impact on the brain and our decision-making capabilities. When there is a perceived threat, the parts of our brain responsible for keeping us safe — the amygdala — overshadows the part of our brain that allows for reasoning, decision-making, and other complex cognitive behaviors — the frontal cortex. When we are threatened, the brain instructs our autonomic nervous system to release hormones to help us manage the situation with the goal of survival. Oftentimes, you will hear people refer to the amygdala as the “survival brain” or the “reptilian brain,” as even the most primitive of animals have the tools to maintain safety.
As an example, when we are driving, we are able to plan our route home, make adjustments if there’s traffic, and pay attention to our surroundings. During a car accident, we don’t have the ability to weigh the pros and cons of a decision like we would on deciding which route to take home — our brain just has to act. That could be accelerating the gas (fight), turning our wheel (flight), or stomping on the brake (freeze). In the aftermath, if an individual becomes angry and upset, the other person may try to calm the other person down or appease the individual in order to avoid escalation (fawn). Many people will report the rush of adrenaline in their body that does not subside until they are safe. Our brain’s survival instincts kick in to manage the situation, and it takes some time for our system to regulate and our ability to make rational decisions.
Regardless of the trauma response, rarely are we able to regulate our bodies quickly to make rational decisions. We can’t blame those in a car accident for how they responded in order to survive. We also don’t expect those in an accident to be calm, regulate, and have clear decision-making capabilities immediately after the car is stopped. If this is the case, then we can’t blame or discredit survivors for their responses and being unable to make rational decisions. “Common sense” is not accessible due to our reptilian brain trying to keep us safe, and therefore is not applicable to sexual violence.
Something a car accident fails to exemplify is the impact of power dynamics and social implications that can impact our decision-making. In most cases of sexual violence, the perpetrator is someone the survivor knows. This could be an employer, relative, friend, teacher, etc. Sexual violence does not just have an impact on the body, but also the ability to trust others and feel safe in the world around us. Male survivors are also much less likely to report and sexual violence continues to be an underreported crime.
At the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center, we provide free and confidential services to survivors and non-offending loved ones regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, immigration status, etc. Our services include short-term counseling, legal accompaniment, and medical accompaniment for those completing a forensic examination following an assault. We also have a 24/7, free, and confidential hotline at 857-509-9922.
Brittny Maravelias, LCSW, is the Survivor Services Coordinator at the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center. For more information, call 781-477-2313 or email support@ywcanema.org.