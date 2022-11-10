There was a moment, early in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, when we were dug into the mud during a freezing, rainy night, preparing to face an onslaught of Iraqi tanks. Lying shivering in my fighting hole, I thought to myself, “What the hell am I doing here?”
For about 10 seconds, I thought I had made a terrible mistake.
But only for 10 seconds, because then I remembered why I had signed up: Because I didn’t want anybody to go in my place. Because I didn’t want to be sitting in a bar back home when one of my friends was fighting for my freedom.
On that miserable night, in a land far away, in a war that probably shouldn’t have happened, I was exactly where I wanted to be.
I’m sure all the veterans reading this can recount their own moments of clarity.
Service to others is the only way most of us can ultimately justify the hazards and hardships we faced serving our country — whether freezing in the mud, sweltering in the jungle, or being stuck deep beneath the Arctic Ocean in a pressurized metal tube.
Deeply believing in service is what got me through that night.
While veterans are far from a monolithic group, our service connects us to one another. When we return back to civilian life, we also share a unique set of challenges: From coping with the physical and mental health issues resulting from our service, to successfully transitioning our career and relationships to the next phase of our lives. Sometimes simply finding purpose in a new job can be challenging after doing something so meaningful in the service of others.
With a population of about 18 million, veterans are 7% of the U.S. population. When you narrow it down to those who served in the post-9/11 era, that ratio plummets to just around 1%.
That’s why so many Americans appreciate veterans, but don’t understand us — and therefore don’t know how to help.
Only about 12% of American youth believe they share a lot in common with people in the U.S. military, while more than three-quarters of veterans believe that the public has little awareness of the challenges facing them and their families.
In his book, “Tribe”, the author Sebastian Junger wrote about the disconnect between veterans and the people they serve. How can these two groups of people, fundamentally devoted to one other but impossibly separated by experience, possibly understand each other’s perspective?
He suggested that instead of just having parades on Veterans Day, “making every town and city hall in the country available to veterans who want to speak publicly about the war.” The idea comes from an American Indian tradition of talking about war so the broader community can better understand what warriors go through.
After I got to Congress in 2015, Sebastian and I put together America’s first-ever Veterans Town Hall in Marblehead. We didn’t know how it would go, but it quickly became the most powerful hour of personal testimony I had ever heard.
A Vietnam vet shared doubts about the war. An Afghanistan vet shared how he tried, but failed, to save a little girl’s life — and how much that’s affected his own ever since. An Iraq vet shared his own doubts about his war, while a retired Air Force general explained how much he missed the thrill of flying. Then there was the World War II vet who recalled liberating a Nazi death camp.
While it was clearly cathartic for the vets, what I found even more powerful was the reaction of everyone else: A sense of, “now I kind of get it” that pervaded the community and brought us all a little closer together.
Since then, we’ve built our Veterans Town Hall into a national movement. Every Veterans Day in cities and towns across the nation, veterans gather with their communities to share the pride, grief, or quiet appreciation of life that war bestowed upon us. Non-veterans gain the opportunity to listen and connect.
Seven years later, and after two years of having to go remote, our Veterans Town Hall returns to Marblehead’s Abbot Hall.
These days, Americans seem more divided than we are united. The political polarization, the divides between rich and poor, urban and rural, black and white run deep. At all levels of American society, we need to reconnect.
This Veterans Day, what better way to start than by connecting with the veterans in our community at a town hall? So please join us on Friday in Marblehead, or find a Veterans Town Hall in your own community.
Seth Moulton, of Salem, is the U.S. congressman for the Massachusetts 6th District.